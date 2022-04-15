Is 'Anatomy of a Scandal' Based on a True Story?

It’s a busy time to be Ben Radcliffe, who we quickly clarify, is no relative of Daniel, the titular star of Harry Potter. ‘I get it quite a lot,’ he says. Radcliffe – through no fault of his own – has had to reschedule our meeting multiple times, for which he is profusely apologetic. ‘My lockdown was actually the opposite of most people’s lockdowns, it’s been extremely full on.’ And the fun don’t stop: after starring in Anatomy of a Scandal, it was on to Masters of the Air (an American war drama produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks) and now he’s holed up in North Norfolk for a series he is not able to reveal too much about except that ‘there’s an icon involved’, who, Radcliffe will be meeting after our Zoom.

TENNIS ・ 3 DAYS AGO