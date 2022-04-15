ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Woman suspects her boyfriend is cheating after going through his laundry

By Elaine McCallig
 1 day ago

A woman thinks she has found out her partner has been unfaithful to her thanks to a clue left in his laundry.

TikToker @mrs__divinity found a lash bundled up amongst her boyfriend’s laundry, leaving her with questions over how it got there.

In the video, she shows the lash to the camera and screams: “I’m doing laundry”.

“This isn’t a lash extension. What is it?” she squealed.

Since uploading a clip five days ago, it has received 2.8 million views, 447 likes, and 2,300 comments.

In the comment section, she said there will be a part two soon. She said she has to prepare herself to confront him, and added: “I got anxiety bad lmao I love ya’ll tho we’re gonna get to the bottom of this.”

Some said the lash might actually be her own, but others pointed out that the TikToker has lash extensions whereas the lash she found was a glue-on strip.

Other commenters reckon it was left on purpose.

“She left it there for you girl,” one commenter said.

Another added: “Babygirl she tried to leave you a clue”.

Some tried to see the silver lining.

One viewer quipped: “Less laundry to do now”.

