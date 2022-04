Maryland residents will get some help with pain at the pump. Governor Larry Hogan has signed a 30-day gas tax holiday bill, temporarily dropping gas prices in the state. It’s a month long suspension of the state’s 36-cent fuel tax. Governor Hogan and the general assembly signed it into law on Friday (March 18th). “This bi-partisan action will provide relief for pain at the pump,” Hogan said during the announcing press conference. Maryland has become the first state to enact such legislation as others are still pondering the idea. California has already rejected it. The bill is not a long term solution to the global gas price-hike but the idea is to buy some time for the prices to fall around the world.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO