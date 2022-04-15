Pinpoint Weather: Spring-like Friday, cooler by Easter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After another foggy start, sunshine has won out! We’ll keep mostly sunny skies around for the rest of our Friday as highs climb into the low 60s. Clouds make a comeback overnight as the next system takes aim at Maryland. Scattered showers are possible Saturday, but an even better chance for them arrives in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s. We could also see a few thunderstorms with some gusty winds and small hail. Far western Maryland could see heavy snow totals between 6 to 8 inches. This storm will cause a significant drop in temperature as it sends a blast of cold Canadian air in our direction. We’ll bottom out in the mid 30s overnight. We’ll really be feeling the chill on Sunday. Highs will only be in the mid 40s, but we have to factor in blustery northwest winds that will make it feel more like the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night will be downright frigid, with lows near the mid 20s. No relief is in store for Monday. Despite solid sunshine, highs will stop in the low 40s. Another round of temperatures in the low to mid 20s is on tap for Monday night into Tuesday.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 22 DAYS AGO