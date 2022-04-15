The tradition continues: Getting ready for Dyngus Day

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) After the pandemic forced some events to be scaled back or canceled, Dyngus Day is making a full-scale return in Buffalo. In fact, the parade has become so big the route had to be changed.

Eddy Dobosiewicz says last year Buffalo had "sort of a parade, it wasn't really a parade as we know it." But this year, the return to the full route means a change in the route. "There were a couple of points where there were just too many people. And the large floats and big semi trucks pulling things couldn't get through some of the sections. So we decided to reroute the parade to avoid some of those smaller side streets," says Dobosiewicz.

He says the parade will start on Memorial Drive, go down Broadway to Fillmore. He adds three residential streets that had been blocked off, will be open, as the blockage caused concern for residents and businesses in the event of an emergency.

Dobosiewicz says he's excited to have a full parade back. "The fact that we are staging a dingus Day Parade and Festival this year is very, very heartwarming," adds Dobosiewicz. He says the spirit of Dyngus Day is about renewal and rebirth and celebrating the resurrection. "So as far as I'm concerned, there is no better way to celebrate our reawakening as a species than Dyngus Day and there's never been a better time to stage a Dyngus Day Festival and parade than this year right now this time in human existence," adds Dobosiewicz.

Before, during and after the parade, celebrations will be going on all over WNY . While the Central Terminal won't host any events, Dobosiewicz says there'll be a big tent erected on Memorial Drive between Clark and Peckham. "A big huge festival grounds that we'll be featuring various types of entertainment, culminating with a performance from 18 time Grammy winner Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra," says Dobosiewicz. He says Sturr will bring in a couple of special guests. One of which is Johnny Karis is a renowned saxophonist, from originally from Buffalo.

At the Polish Cadets Hall, Wendy Higgins says it'll be good to see a return of a full scale Dyngus Day event. In 2020, she says there was a drive thru take out for Polish treats, and last year, limited sessions with 50 people at a time waited on and no dancing. "I'm really looking forward to having everything back the way pre COVID and celebrating everything and you know, be nice to see everybody kind of like returning to normal," says Higgins. She says Dyngus Day gives her the chance to show off the Polish Cadets Hall.

Higgins hopes for a big turnout. "I'm hoping just to have double of what we had last year, which is 300 people or so in the past years coming in and out," says Higgins. But she notes not everything will be back to normal. "We don't have the buses to take everybody around in the different locations like we did in the past. But I noticed when we did have that going on, like we would see upwards of almost 600 people in and out of the building for the day," says Higgins, which also gave her a chance to recruit new members.

Doors will open at 1pm Monday, with face painting and food. A band will begin performing at 4pm.

Another party will take place at St. Casimir's Church. Bill Malczewski says it will be a family-friendly party. "You can expect probably the best old fashioned kind of like a Polish wedding atmosphere," says Malczewski. He says it's very important children realize their ethnic background, and it's the end of Easter the end of Lent. "And it's a time to celebrate the resurrection and Spring's here and just I think the kids need to hear about this stuff and see it before the traditions are all gone," he explains.

Malczewski hopes for a big crowd for a couple of reasons. "Some of the heavy hitters like the central terminal, and St. Stephen's are not doing it this year," says Malczewski. He says it should be one of the best parties ever. "People haven't had one for years. So they're really looking forward to it," says Malczewski.

The doors open at 4pm, with admission for adults at $15, which includes a Pussywillow Pass for access to other Dyngus Day venues, and under 16 get in free. Malczewski says he hears a rumor Accordion Bill and Dan Neaverth will get together to sing the Krupnik song. "That alone is worth the price of admission," says Malczewski.