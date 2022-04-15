West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, April 15th 2022

This week, the Town of Amherst issued new building permits to developer WS Development Co. Business First reports that the permits bind the developer to complete construction on three building shells at Station 12 - site of the former Northtown Plaza. Those shells must be completed by October 13th of this year. The cost estimate for that work comes to about $6.8 million.

Also from Business First, a developer wants to convert a former East Aurora grain and flour mill into market-rate apartments. Variances have been applied for, with the Village Zoning Board of Appeals considering those when it meets in May.

Community Beer works hosts a 10-year anniversary celebration tomorrow at its taproom. Festivities run from 2pm to midnight at 520 7th Street in Buffalo. Community Beer Works will offer a limited edition double IPA brewed specifically for the milestone.

Melinda Crawford, PHR, SHRM-CP has been promoted to Director of Human Resources.for Beechwood Continuing Care.