8 things you can do right now to help you save money on car insurance

By Sandrina Rodrigues, Senior Digital Producer
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago
Auto insurance rates are rising. One factor for the increase is that more drivers are back on the road with new, more dangerous driving behaviors, according to American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported traffic deaths across the country soared by 18.4% in the first six months of 2021 versus 2020.

If you’re looking to save money on car insurance - below are a few tips:

1. Compare prices

Compare prices of different companies that sell car insurance. Get quotes from a variety of insurance providers, being sure to compare the same type of insurance and amount of coverage. Check out this car insurance comparison tool from NerdWallet.

2. Car insurance discounts

Car insurance companies offer special ways to lower your premium. Ask your agent to review your possible savings. For example - Allstate offers discounts if your vehicle is new and you’re the first owner, and if your car has an anti-theft device, among other things. See more examples here.

3. Research other discounts

You might qualify for reduced rates through membership organizations, professional or business associations, alumni groups, your employer or other affiliations. Some insurance companies offer discounts for retirees, and loyalty discounts for sticking with the same insurer.

4. Bundle insurance policies

You may be able to secure a discount if you buy more than one policy through the same insurance company, such as auto insurance and homeowners. This is known as "bundling." It can mean significant savings, according to Experian. Plus it's convenient by having your policies in one place.

5. Drive safely

Traffic tickets and accidents drive up car insurance premiums. So avoiding them will save you money.

6. Take a defensive driving course

Insurance companies provide a discount for those who complete an approved defensive driving course. Drivers may also be able to reduce the number of points they have on their licenses by taking a defensive driving, accident prevention, or other course.

7. Usage-based insurance

Don’t drive a lot? Consider getting usage-based insurance. It’s a new kind of car insurance offered in some states based on the miles you drive - that can save you big bucks. With pay-per-mile coverage, you typically pay a base rate plus a per-mile rate.

8. Review your policy for coverage you don’t need

You may not need roadside assistance and car rental coverage. Go over your insurance policy line by line and ask about removing anything you don’t need.

