BOZEMAN — Reed Harris and the Great Falls football team will encounter a good problem in the fall. Harris is an all-state quarterback, although he earned his all-state status as an athlete. The junior hasn’t overwhelmed Class AA with his passing prowess, but with his dynamic dual-threat ability and strong defensive skills at safety. His size (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and speed (4.5-second 40-yard dash) have been tantalizing for college recruiters; mainly at positions other than QB.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 16 HOURS AGO