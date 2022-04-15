ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 03:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, since they can be deadly locations in such conditions. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 4 to 6 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Coast and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning due to the hazardous conditions. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will be highest on exposed west facing beaches.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Statement issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 01:18:00 SST Expires: 2022-03-26 01:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED Rainfall have diminished across the territory in the past half hour. However, a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for American Samoa. FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 1230 VAVEAO ASO TOANA`I MATI 26 2022 ...UA FAAMUTAINA LE FAUTUAGA MO TAFEGA MA LOLOGA Ua faaitiitia timuga i luga o le atunu`u.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks AREAS OF DENSE SEA FOG LINGERS ACROSS NORTHERN OUTER BANKS Areas of dense fog remain across the Northern Outer Banks, particularly along the north side of Hatteras Island. Visibilities as low as a mile or less in spots will make driving hazardous through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. Motorists should use extra caution while traveling late today. When encountering fog, drivers should slow down and use their low beam headlights. In addition, allow extra braking distance between you and the vehicle ahead.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PEMISCOT AND LAKE COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deering, or 8 miles west of Hayti, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Caruthersville, Portageville, Hayti, Reelfoot Lake State Park, Tiptonville, Ridgely, Hayti Heights, Wardell, Deering, Bolton, Cottonwood Grove, Bragg City, Pascola, Wynnburg, Wright, Cronanville, Hathaway, Sunkist Beach, Blue Bank and Proctor City. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 15:05:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...West facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surf will continue to subside and should fall below hazardous levels of 9 feet early Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PERRY SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning is moving out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire at 415 PM CDT.
GREENE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Saline A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Grant, southeastern Garland, south central Saline and northeastern Hot Spring Counties through 400 PM CDT At 326 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Hot Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Malvern Rockport... Traskwood Perla... Magnet Cove Red Oak... Lake Catherine State Park Social Hill... Gifford Glen Rose This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 91 and 103. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
Weather
Environment
NWS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Magic Valley, Lower Snake River Plain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near American Falls Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water. Target Area: Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region Gusty winds over 40 mph will impact American Falls Reservoir through 315 PM MDT At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing line of showers and thunderstorms from the south end of Craters of the Moon to Coldwater, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated and mesonet observations. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Springfield, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Sterling and Massacre Rocks. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 11:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 13:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. A Flood Watch is also in effect. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF MAUI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Maui in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 100 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1114 AM HST, radar indicated heavy showers over windward east and west Maui are diminishing as thunderstorms move offshore. However, isolated areas continue to experience rain rates up to one inch per hour, and water levels in streams remain high. Additional heavy rainfall is expected later today. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kahului, Makawao, Pukalani, Kula, Haliimaile, Haiku-Pauwela, Huelo, Pauwela, Paia, Keanae, Puunene, Nahiku, Kipahulu, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waikapu, Kaupo, Waihee, Hana and Kahakuloa. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 100 PM HST if flooding persists.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mountrail, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mountrail; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Much of north central and northwest North Dakota, along and north of Highway 2. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, and Southern Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Malheur County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Malheur County. In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Owyhee Mountains, Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-16 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Southwest Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Malheur County. In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains. * WHEN...From 9 AM MDT /8 AM PDT/ this morning to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Decatur, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Decatur; Perry The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Johnsonville Tennessee River at Perryville ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Tennessee River at Savannah For the Tennessee River...including Pickwick Dam, Savannah, Saltillo, Perryville, Johnsonville...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Tennessee River at Perryville. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 363.0 feet, In Decatur County, boat launch parking lot at Cherokee Heights is flooded. Access road to Beech Bend Park boat parking area is being flooded. Water tops boat ramp at Gumdale Marina and Fisherdale Landing area. Water begins to cover road in front of the Lost Creek Marina and Boat Dock. Access to Lost Creek Boat Dock may be limited. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 362.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 363.0 feet early Monday afternoon. - Action stage is 362.0 feet. - Flood stage is 365.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DECATUR COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET Temperatures are beginning to warm above freezing and the main band of snow showers are exiting to the east. Unorganized showers may still occur, though only light accumulations less than an inch are expected. Therefore, will allow the winter weather advisory to expire this afternoon.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Choctaw, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, including the following counties, in south central Alabama, Wilcox. In southwest Alabama, Choctaw and Clarke. * WHEN...Until 645 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain has fallen, with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Thomasville, Butler, Gilbertown, Toxey, Woods Bluff, Cunningham, Failetown, Smyer, Slater, Campbell, Ararat, Morvin, West Bend, Lou, Womack Hill, Thornton Springs, Mount Sterling, Tallahatta Springs, Barrytown and Red Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL

