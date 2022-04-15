ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Georgia students accused of dousing boy in bleach at school bathroom, harassing him with homophobic comments

By Joyce Lupiani, WGLC
WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Four Georgia teenagers were charged after allegedly forcing a 15-year-old student into a bathroom closet and spraying him with bleach. Police in Loganville say they are investigating two incidents...

www.wral.com

Comments / 29

Anarchy Exoticsss
1d ago

and they should all face chemical attack crimes, hate crimes, bettery and assault, attempted murder, these indi iduals shouldnt be allowed to see outside of a cell. they are doing it this young, still school aged. imagine what happens when they are 34 in the real world.

Reply
17
Christina Copeland
1d ago

Just because you don't like something about someone doesn't give anyone on God's creation the right to do something like that 😥 Parents need to teach their kids BETTER! God bless this boy and his family 💜

Reply
4
Who Cares Already
1d ago

They all need to be charged as adults. They also need to be charged with a hate crime.

Reply
16
Related
WGAU

Students arrested, charged at high school in Walton Co

There are charges for four students in Walton County: police say four students forced a classmate into a closet and poured bleach on him while using homophobic slurs. It allegedly happened earlier this month at Loganville High School. Students arrested range in age from 14 to 16. They’re facing felony charges of false imprisonment.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
KYTV

SPS officials identify 2 Kickapoo students accused of writing racially-motivated hate speech & symbols in bathroom

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officials with the Springfield Public School district say the SPS police department has identified two Kickapoo students who vandalized a bathroom at the school, posting what they termed “racially-motivated hate speech and symbols.”. “We were heartbroken honestly,” said SPS Chief Information Officer Stephen Hall of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Loganville, GA
Loganville, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harassing#Bleach#Bullying#Loganville High School
The Independent

Georgia to pay $4.8M in state trooper's killing of Black man

The state of Georgia has agreed to pay a $4.8 million legal settlement to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.The office of Georgia's attorney general confirmed the hefty settlement amount Friday. The trooper who killed Julian Lewis was swiftly fired by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with murder following the 2020 killing. But the prosecution of the former trooper, Jacob Thompson, stalled last summer when a grand jury in rural Screven County declined to indict him.Atlanta attorney Andrew Lampros said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Columbus woman arrested on more than 200 counts of identity fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman has been arrested on over 200 counts of identity fraud. On March 17, 41-year-old Amanah Childs was served a warrant for multiple charges of identity fraud. Childs used the stolen identities of several individuals to open credit accounts, take out loans, and rack up debt in victim’s names to profit personally.
COLUMBUS, GA
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
EDUCATION
WTVC

Person ejected from car in crash on Bonny Oaks Drive Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash on Bonny Oaks Drive Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The crash happened Monday morning near South Chickamauga Greenway. CPD says two cars were involved. One person was thrown out of their vehicle, according to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
The Independent

White Louisiana teen charged with hate crime over simulated whipping at Black student

A 15-year-old in Louisiana has been charged with a hate crime after a viral video captured him throwing cotton balls at a Black classmate while whipping him with a belt, local authorities reported.The student, who attends Vanebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana, can be seen in the 9 March footage approaching his Black classmate in the crowded cafeteria and then begins tossing handfuls of what appears to be cotton balls at him before beginning to whip the teen with a belt.On 15 March, WWL-TV reported that the offending teen had been arrested and taken to a local juvenile detention...
SOCIETY
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
54K+
Followers
56K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy