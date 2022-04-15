Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for April 15

DECATUR — The Decatur man shot dead early Saturday has been identified as Stonee O. Adams. He was 32. The identification was released Monday by Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day. In a news release, Day said Adams had been pronounced dead in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial...
Why did they ever stop the law stating a train can only block an intersection for a limited amount of time?. The tracks crossing Rock Springs Road has had a train blocking it for three to four hours two or three times a week. Those of us that live in the neighborhoods have to drive all the way to Wyckles Road and then to either Elwin blacktop or Main Street for even go to Casey's or Kroger. With gas at over $4 a gallon, nobody wants to drive 15-20 miles more than needed.
DECATUR — The death of a child is a parent's worst nightmare. Having the death be the result of a random shooting adds another aspect to the pain. Shemuel Sanders knows this all too well. His daughter, 22-year-old Shemilah, was fatally shot in June 2020. The tragedy led Sanders to take action, hoping to spare another parent the grief he has endured.
DECATUR — Decatur firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a third-floor apartment on Friday afternoon. Watch now: 911 dispatchers offer calm voice at difficult times. The apartment at 1612 N. Water St. was unoccupied, according to a news release from the Decatur Fire Department. The smoke...
DECATUR — A wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of an inmate who died in the Macon County Jail has been partially settled for $9 million, the Herald & Review has learned. A check by the newspaper of similar lawsuits involving in-custody deaths shows that this is one of the largest settlements of its kind in at least Central Illinois, if not the entire state.
BLOOMINGTON — A Decatur woman remains jailed in McLean County on burglary and theft charges. Donna Osborne, 52, is accused of stealing fragrances from Von Maur in Normal and merchandise from Menards in Normal Tuesday. A prosecutor said the seven items taken from Menards totaled a retail value in...
DECATUR — Decatur Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon and program on Thursday, April 21, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Scovill Activities Center, 3915 W. Main St., Decatur. The speaker is Sue Tunberg with "Angels". She will elaborate on Angels. Reservations...
ST. CHARLES — The Kane County coroner will entomb 40 unclaimed cremated remains at a memorial service next month. Coroner Rob Russell is spreading the word about the unclaimed remains in hopes that next of kin will claim them before the non-denominational service, set for 10 a.m. May 27 at North Cemetery in St. Charles.
As the seasons change, Midwesterners must face another hurdle of spring time woes with the arrival of potholes. A recently released survey from AAA found that 1 in 10 drivers had enough damage to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. The average price tag for repairs? Almost $600. Here's...
Comments / 0