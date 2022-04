Like all things Arsenal over the past decade or so, every ebb and flow comes with yet another shift in fortune right around the corner. This season started with three losses and in last place to eventually see a strong climb back up the table by the holidays. January setbacks gave way to the most recent winning run and road form. Which is why the latest pair of losses were inevitable, even if frustrasting, because you aren’t quite sure when the next dip is coming. Now down into 5th place and dealing with several key absences Arsenal head to Southampton looking to once again change the shift in momentum.

