ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Mall begins new hours

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJhJG_0fA6LTnJ00

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Holyoke Mall will be closed on Sunday in observance of Easter.

Holyoke announces improved care systems program

However, the following places at the Holyoke Mall will be opened Sunday:

  • 110 Grill: Serving Brunch from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
    • Easter Brunch features Chicken n’ Waffles, 110 Frittata, Steak n’ Eggs Benedict, and more.
  • Round1 Bowling & Amusement: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
  • Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Planet Fitness: 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Beginning Friday, April 15, the mall will increase operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday hours remain the same from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning April 15, 2022 :

  • Monday – Thursday:
    • 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday & Saturday:
    • 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday:
    • 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Easter Bunny at Holyoke Mall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XBIcP_0fA6LTnJ00

The Easter Bunny is at the Holyoke Mall through April 16 in Café Square for visits and pictures.

  • 11:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Reservations can be made online at WhereIsBunny.com , walk-up visits are allowed if space is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Sports
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Holyoke, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#The Mall#The Holyoke Mall#Chicken N Waffles#Frittata#Steak N#Japanese#Whereisbunny Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy