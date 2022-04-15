Holyoke Mall begins new hours

HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Holyoke Mall will be closed on Sunday in observance of Easter.

However, the following places at the Holyoke Mall will be opened Sunday:

110 Grill: Serving Brunch from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Easter Brunch features Chicken n’ Waffles, 110 Frittata, Steak n’ Eggs Benedict, and more.

Round1 Bowling & Amusement: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.

Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Planet Fitness: 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Beginning Friday, April 15, the mall will increase operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday hours remain the same from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Beginning April 15, 2022 :

Monday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Easter Bunny at Holyoke Mall

The Easter Bunny is at the Holyoke Mall through April 16 in Café Square for visits and pictures.

11:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.

Reservations can be made online at WhereIsBunny.com , walk-up visits are allowed if space is available.

