Holyoke Mall begins new hours
HOLYOKE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Holyoke Mall will be closed on Sunday in observance of Easter.
However, the following places at the Holyoke Mall will be opened Sunday:
- 110 Grill: Serving Brunch from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Easter Brunch features Chicken n’ Waffles, 110 Frittata, Steak n’ Eggs Benedict, and more.
- Round1 Bowling & Amusement: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 a.m.
- Sumo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Planet Fitness: 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Beginning Friday, April 15, the mall will increase operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday hours remain the same from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Beginning April 15, 2022 :
- Monday – Thursday:
- 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Friday & Saturday:
- 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Sunday:
- 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Easter Bunny at Holyoke Mall
The Easter Bunny is at the Holyoke Mall through April 16 in Café Square for visits and pictures.
- 11:00 a.m. -7:00 p.m.
Reservations can be made online at WhereIsBunny.com , walk-up visits are allowed if space is available.
