ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, OH

New Rutherford B. Hayes exhibit looks at how Civil War is remembered

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZQaz_0fA6KrtG00

FREMONT — A new exhibit at Rutherford B .Hayes Presidential Library and Museums takes a closer look at the American Civil War and how it's been remembered for more than a century by war veterans, battle reenactors and the general public.

“Mustering Memory: 160 Years of Saluting the Civil War” opened to the public Thursday.

Kevin Moore, curator of artifacts at Hayes Presidential, said there's been plenty of information in the public domain about the war itself, which took place from 1861-1865.

"But we haven't done much on what happened after (the war)," Moore said Wednesday, evening as Hayes Presidential members got a sneak peek at the new exhibit.

Moore said the exhibit provided Hayes Presidential a unique opportunity to look at a piece of history that doesn't get much coverage.

Exhibit is presented in three parts

He said there's three exhibit sections.

A first section deals with Civil War veterans who commemorated their service in the war through joining fraternal organizations and other groups dedicated to keeping history and heritage alive.

Moore said a second section looks at Americans commemorating the 50th, 100th and 150th anniversaries of the war or Civil War battles, such as Gettysburg.

The exhibit's third section dives into how people remember the war today, whether through ancestry, heritage, battle reenactments or people who collect Civil War-related items at antique shows.

According to Hayes Presidential, artifacts that will be on display include Civil War medals from President Rutherford B. Hayes and First Lady Lucy Hayes, as well as medals from other Civil War veterans.

Hayes, the nation's 19th president, was a brevet major general in the Civil War and lived in Fremont before the war and when he retired to his home, Spiegel Grove, in 1881.

Lucy Hayes honored for helping wounded soldiers

Lucy Hayes’ medal was from the Women’s Relief Corps, and it honored her for her work in tending to wounded soldiers, mending their uniforms and offering other support.

“Mustering Memory” will include items from President Hayes, including his work as president of the Military Order of the Loyal Legion of the United States, an organization that began as a group for Union Civil War veterans.

It will feature Civil War manuscripts and artifacts from Hayes Presidential’s collections.

Moore noted that President Hayes attended a lot of Civil War memorial dedications.

The exhibit also shares information about Civil War reenacting and Civil War artifact and memorabilia collecting.

Moore said it took about three months to do research and design for the exhibit.

Makennah Rettig, Hayes Presidential's digital media and design specialist, did all the designs, Moore said.

'There's a lot of good information there'

Rettig said she liked the elements of the "Mustering Memory" banner and working on the project as a whole.

"I think there's a lot of good information there," Rettig said.

Moore said the exhibit's ancestry focus ties into Hayes Presidential's genealogy library, where people can search and see if they have relatives who served in the Civil War.

“Mustering Memory” will be open during regular museum hours, which are available at rbhayes.org. Members are admitted for free. For non-members, access to the exhibit is included with regular admission.

Moore said the exhibit will be on display at Hayes Presidential into 2023.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

Comments / 0

Related
Next Avenue

The Overlooked First Generation of the Kennedy Family

The life of Bridget Kennedy, JFK's great-grandmother, inspired author Neal Thompson to learn more about his own Irish immigrant grandmother, also named Bridget. For author Neal Thompson, researching and writing his new book, "The First Kennedys: The Humble Roots of An American Dynasty," hit close to home. As the second-generation...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

John Hinckley Jr, who tried to assassinate Ronald Reagan, to perform sold-out concert in Brooklyn

John Hinckley Jr, the man who tried to assassinate former President Ronald Reagan in 1981, will perform a concert in New York this summer. Hinckley, 66, announced his show on Saturday, tweeting that he was "very excited" to perform. The show will be 8 July at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn. Hinckley also said that the $20 tickets to his show have sold out. The venue where he will be performing can seat 450, but it is unclear how many tickets were actually sold. Hinckley spent 35 years in a psychiatric facility after he tried to kill Mr Reagan...
MUSIC
KXRM

Today in History: 7 historical events on April 14

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — History provides a clear illustration of how society, technology and government works locally, nationally and globally. Discover what happened on this day in History. 1775 – First American abolition society founded in Philadelphia The Society for the Relief of Free Negroes Unlawfully Held in Bondage is the first American society dedicated […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Fremont, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Fremont, OH
City
Gettysburg, OH
WEKU

White House tours are back!

It's not exactly easy to get in, but if you book in advance, it's once again possible to get a close-up view of the historical paintings, furnishings and knickknacks in the People's House.
POTUS
Reason.com

Are We Always on the Verge of Civil War?

If you define civil war loosely enough, the second one started as soon as the first one ended. While Reconstruction was in progress, multiple states were under military occupation, Southern insurgents embraced guerrilla tactics, and the Klan and similar groups carried out a racial terror campaign that killed thousands of African Americans. Yet another civil semi-war followed on that one's heels: In 1877, just as Reconstruction was ending, a great railroad strike broke out in cities across the United States. The ensuing months saw riots, repression, shootings, troop deployments, and dozens of deaths; a socialist group briefly seized power in St. Louis. A striker quoted in The Pittsburgh Leader declared that these clashes "may be the beginning of a great civil war in this country."
POLITICS
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

616
Followers
758
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy