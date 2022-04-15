ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaves County, NM

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 12:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains SNOW LATE TODAY INTO TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON AND THE CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN IDAHO PANHANDLE .Snow will increase across the Blue Mountains, the Palouse, and the central Idaho Panhandle late this afternoon and persist into the night. Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will be possible this evening in places Clarkia, Deary, Mullan, and Lookout Pass. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions this evening and overnight. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN PEMISCOT AND LAKE COUNTIES At 716 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deering, or 8 miles west of Hayti, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Caruthersville, Portageville, Hayti, Reelfoot Lake State Park, Tiptonville, Ridgely, Hayti Heights, Wardell, Deering, Bolton, Cottonwood Grove, Bragg City, Pascola, Wynnburg, Wright, Cronanville, Hathaway, Sunkist Beach, Blue Bank and Proctor City. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eddy Plains, Lea, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 25 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN...TRANS PECOS...AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR WEST TEXAS AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County and Reeves County Plains. * TIMING...For the Warning...This afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...South 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. On Monday, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or near critical to critical.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 18:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 230...232...233... 234...235...236 AND 237 Gusty winds are still occurring, but RH values are generally above 15% across the region. There may be some spotty critical fire weather conditions remaining, but overall values do not meet criteria, therefore the Red Flag Warning has been allowed to expire.
BACA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Andrews, Borden, Dawson, Eastern Culberson County, Ector by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Andrews; Borden; Dawson; Eastern Culberson County; Ector; Gaines; Glasscock; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains; Howard; Loving; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Scurry; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor; Winkler RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO...THE PERMIAN BASIN...AND TRANS PECOS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 15% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ SUNDAY FOR THE PERMIAN BASIN...TRANS PECOS..AND SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEW MEXICO AND WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...For the Warning...Sunday afternoon into evening. For the Watch...Monday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Sunday...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Monday...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. In the mountains...35 to 50 mph with gusts to 70 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * RFTI...4 to 5 or critical.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR THE WEST CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST HIGHLANDS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS AND NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS BELOW SNOWPACK AND THE MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WIND, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .South to southwest winds aloft strengthen and humidities decrease as an incoming storm system advances toward western New Mexico Sunday. Strong winds will combine with low humidities and high Haines to create critical fire weather conditions. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains from late Sunday morning through early Sunday evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from around 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Custer Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 02:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, north winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The Southern Meade County Plains, the Custer County Plains and the Pennington County Plains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 AM MDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Plymouth, Woodbury by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Plymouth; Woodbury RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA...NORTHEAST NEBRASKA...AND FAR NORTHWEST IOWA * AFFECTED AREA...Iowa fire weather zones 020 and 031. Nebraska fire weather zones 013 and 014. South Dakota fire weather zones 038, 050, 052, 053, 054, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 063, 064, 065, 066, 068, 069, 070, and 071. * WIND...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended. * Affected Area...In Iowa, Pottawattamie and Mills.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-16 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clarke THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and South Weld County, Logan County, Morgan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Logan County; Morgan County; Northeast Weld County; Phillips County; Sedgwick County; Washington County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 242-244 AND 248-251 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 242, 243, 244, 248, 249, 250 and 251. * Timing...Sunday, 12 PM to 8 PM. * Winds...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that develops will have the potential to spread rapidly. Outdoor burning should be avoided, as well as any activity that may produce a spark and start a fast moving wildfire.
LOGAN COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Butte, Harding by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Butte; Harding HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing snow may reduce visibilities and cause hazardous travel conditions.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeastern Crook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons outdoors should watch for flying or falling objects that may injure you. If you are driving, be prepared for sudden wind gusts that can cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially on open stretches, or as you approach the crest of hills. Also be alert for debris or dust blowing across the road. Target Area: Northeastern Crook HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Northeastern Crook County. In South Dakota, Harding County and Butte County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The high winds may blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy blowing snow may reduce visibilities and cause hazardous travel conditions.
CROOK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Foot Hills, Northern Meade Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Foot Hills; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Perkins; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, and Southern Lake County. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Burke, Divide, Renville, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Renville; Ward WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Far northwest and north central North Dakota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BURKE COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest, Fulton, Izard, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Fulton; Izard; Marion; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Searcy County Lower Elevations WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT: Expect breezy south winds 20 to 30 mph...with gusts up to 40 mph possible. * WHERE: A large portion of Arkansas. * WHEN: From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Higher profile vehicles will have some difficulty. Expect dangerous conditions on area bodies of water.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 14:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko; Eureka; Humboldt; Lander The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southeastern Humboldt County in northwestern Nevada Northeastern Lander County in north central Nevada Southwestern Elko County in northeastern Nevada Northwestern Eureka County in north central Nevada * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 203 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Battle Mountain, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * I80 in Lander and Eureka Counties including the Battle Mt area, and east toward Carlin. Also, State Route 305 south out of Battle Mt. Locations impacted include Battle Mountain, Carlin, Valmy, Crescent Valley, Dunphy, Beowawe, Argenta, Emigrant Pass, Palisade, Phoenix Mine, Trenton Canyon Mine, Mule Canyon Reclamation Project, North Area Mine, Emigrant Mine and South Area Mine. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-17 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bottineau; McHenry; Pierce; Rolette WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Bottineau, McHenry, Pierce, and Rolette Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND

