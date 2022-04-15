Packers Add Free Agent WR

The Green Bay Packers have made one of the biggest wide receiver signings in recent memory. After Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Kansas City, the team found itself lacking at the wide receiver position. Green Bay took steps to help replace those two weapons by signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Apparently, four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers had spoken to Watkins prior to the announcement of the deal.
Mel Kiper believes the Packers will get Aaron Rodgers a bonafide weapon at wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft. When Green Bay traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to Las Vegas, Packers fans immediately had their minds go to Ohio State or Alabama, watching tape on some of their talented wide receivers.
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been in the news a lot throughout his career, and it hasn't always just been for what he does on the football field. Now, he is without a team and there are some people feel a squad could benefit from A.B.'s talents. Floyd Mayweather really...
All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned more than a month into free agency. But while OBJ doesn’t have a contract, he does have a leader in the race for his signature. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider Ian Rapoport identified the Los Angeles Rams as...
This is a big signing for the Green Bay Packers after they lost both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes Scantling this offseason. Watkins immediately has a chance to be the WR1 in this offence as the WR depth in Green Bay is rather weak with the current top WR being Allen Lazard. The Packers will still likely draft a WR in the upcoming draft as they have two draft picks in the first round after trading away Adams. Despite the team being likely to draft a WR Watkins should be drafted as at least a WR2 if not a WR1 depending how the draft plays out just based on the volume he should receive from Rodgers alone.
Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt had seen his value rise considerably since January. And following an impressive showing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, that rise reached its peak; many began to view him as a first-round prospect. But as the 2022 NFL Draft nears, teams once again find themselves...
After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
Earlier this week, NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested the Carolina Panthers were the “most likely” landing spot for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson made it abundantly clear he’s not on board with bringing Mayfield in. Anderson commented “Nooooo” on an Instagram post linking Mayfield to the Panthers.
Undoubtedly, the Green Bay Packers must improve their receiving corps after Davante Adams left for the Las Vegas Raiders. It would be difficult to fill the void that the All-Pro wide receiver left, especially after a season with 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. The trio of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb,...
LeRoy Butler knows a thing or two about the Green Bay Packers organization. He has been in Green Bay for the better part of the last three decades. The Packers Super Bowl window seems to be two, MAYBE three years long. based on Aaron Rodgers’ cap hit he seems to be a lock for two more years (barring retirement), and possibly a third.
Earlier this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, were spotted out in Los Angeles. The couple enjoyed dinner at Catch LA, per Williams’ post on social media. Of course, whenever an NFL star and his girlfriend go out to dinner, there is plenty of paparazzi to capture the moment.
Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
The Green Bay Packers signed Sammy Watkins earlier this week. The move was an effort to help replenish their depleted wide receiver core. Davante Adams, of course, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick. Marquez Valdes-Scantling also departed, signing a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the addition of Watkins, the Packers are still in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is known for taking players with intense athletic abilities, which makes the Packers’ recent meeting with Isaiah Weston very interesting.
James Bradberry’s future in East Rutherford has been one of the bigger question marks surrounding the Giants this offseason. And now, according to reports, the cornerback was a no-show for New York’s voluntary offseason workouts. Through little fault of his own, Bradberry’s days with the Giants appear numbered....
