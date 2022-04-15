North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for April 15

Hiatt Construction workers began demolition of the 1925 Woodgate Building Friday in the 100 block of West Seventh Street in North Platte. The construction firm earlier wrapped up 2½ weeks of demolition of the R.N. Lamb Building at 706 N. Jeffers St. Hub owner Bruce Weesner, who owned the...
A trio of Lincoln County grass fires wiped out the weekend plans of most west central Nebraska firefighters not already engaged against the massive 35,000-acre wildfire in Gosper and Furnas counties. Fortunately for local residents, only remnants of last year’s growing season were consumed in the unconnected blazes northeast and...
Comments / 0