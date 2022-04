HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Matthew Carpenter, 37, of Holdrege was sentenced Friday by United States District by Judge John M. Gerrard to nine years in federal prison for possession of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Following his prison term, Carpenter will serve five years on supervised release.

HOLDREGE, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO