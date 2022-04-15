ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Many Churches, One Lord: Seek to know the power of His resurrection

By Pastor Jeff Bergeson
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 1 day ago

In this season, we recall that Jesus died for us. According to the New Testament writers, Jesus’ blood made atonement for us, redeemed us, justified us, and brought us peace with God and with one other; reconciling us by destroying the hostile divisiveness of humanity.

With his blood, Jesus purchased people for God from every tribe and language, people and nation. Jesus’ blood is precious and purifies us from all sin. By his blood, we can enter the very presence of God in the Holy of Holies. “God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” Jesus himself says he would die for us in love, ransom us, and inaugurate God’s new covenant marked by the forgiveness of sins. Much happened because of Jesus’ death.

However, it is not Jesus’ death that changed the course of history but his resurrection. By dying and rising again, Jesus became the Lord of the living and the dead and now holds the keys to Death and Hades. Jesus is the Lord whom we call on for salvation, believing in our hearts that God raised him from the dead. Christ died for all and if we are in Christ then we now live with and for Christ. We walk in the newness of life, bearing the fruit of the Holy Spirit, free from the fear of death, knowing that we too will be raised with Jesus.

Christian hope hinges on Jesus Christ and his resurrection from the dead. The good news is that Jesus is Lord, and he died and rose again to “free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death.”

This year, and especially in this season, may we seek to “know Christ and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of sharing in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, and so, somehow, to attain the resurrection from the dead.”

Jeff Bergeson is the pastor of Unity Presbyterian Church.

The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

