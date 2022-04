What should you do with any unused or expired medications you may have? Kinney Drugs has installed self service medication collection kiosks at 22 stores across New York for the safe disposal of medicine. According to a company press release, the kiosks can accept human and pet meds, including controlled substances; however, they aren’t designed to take needles or epi-pens. Stores getting these new kiosks include Auburn’s Owasco Street location, Cortland’s Clinton Ave location, and Moravia. This addition comes as National Poison Prevention Week begins Sunday. Approximately 40% of poisonings in the country involve medication.

HEALTH ・ 29 DAYS AGO