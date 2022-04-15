Five things to know heading into Saturday's Kent State Spring Game

The defending Mid-American Conference East Division champion Kent State football team will wrap up the 2022 spring practice season with a flurry of activity in the coming days.

After practicing on Thursday and Friday, the Golden Flashes will hold their annual spring game on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Kent State Field Hous. They have one final spring practice scheduled for Monday.

Here are five things to know about Saturday’s KSU Spring Game, which is free and open to the public.

1. It's not really going to be a "game"

This year’s spring game will not be a full-scale intrasquad scrimmage, as has been the case in the past under fifth-year head coach Sean Lewis.

“We’re calling it a spring game because that was the initial intent, but it’s going to be more of an open practice,” said Lewis. “We’re not just going to put the ball down and rip off 100-plus plays and [tackle] to the ground like we have in the past. With where we’re at defensively [with a new defensive coordinator] and where we’re at with some position groups depth-wise, we need another day of great work on just base fundamentals. We’re going to do that, and open it up to the public.

“There will be some 11-on-11 interaction that will look like regular football to our fans. But there’s going to be some 7-on-7 going on, some individual fundamental work. We’ll [tackle] to the ground a little bit, but there's not going to be a ton of live work.”

2. A new quarterback will run the show

Redshirt junior Collin Schlee takes over as Kent State’s starting quarterback after backing up standout Dustin Crum the past two years. But don’t expect much to change. The Flashes will still play up-tempo offense and look to score quickly with Schlee calling the shots.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Maryland native is a dual-threat quarterback similar to Crum, although Schlee may look to run more. Schlee has fared well in limited game action the past two seasons and has been turning heads during practice with his playmaking ability since arriving on campus back in 2019.

“He's doing a good job of taking the reins and leading in his way, his style,” said Lewis. “He has a unique set of tools that are a little bit different from Crum, so he’s going to play his way. He’s still learning the consistency that he’s got to play with snap in and snap out, and everything that comes with being the No. 1 quarterback. Everyone loves the backup quarterback, but there’s a different spotlight on you when you’re the guy. I think he’s done a great job of leaning into that.”

3. Both offensive tackle positions are up for grabs

Kent State must replace three multi-year starters on the offensive line. Things are particularly unsettled at the tackle spots, which both remain completely up for grabs according to Lewis.

“The tackle positions are what we have to get shored up,” said Lewis. “We had some kids that made some personal choices to not take advantage of the COVID year [extra year of eligibility], so we don’t have a tackle in the program that's played significant football.”

Starting offensive tackle candidates include juniors Marcellus Marshall and Savion Washington (St. Vincent-St. Mary High School), who both saw limited action last season, along with redshirt junior Elijah Lamptey and Rutgers transfer Kevin Toth (Hudson).

“We’ve got some young guys who have been competing, getting a bunch of reps in those spots, Savion Washington and Marcellus Marshall,” said Lewis. “We've got some guys that haven’t gotten many reps this spring because of some different injuries with Elijah Lamptey and Kevin Toth. We've got to see when they get healthy what value they can add.”

4. A new coach will be calling the defensive shots

Jeremiah Johnson was named Kent State’s defensive coordinator last January after a highly successful nine-year run as the defensive leader at FCS program Northern Iowa. The Flashes are still running a 3-3-5 defense, but Johnson has been putting his spin on things during spring practices.

“We’ll be multiple up front,” said Lewis. “As we continue to develop and we find out who the best 11 guys are, we want to make sure we get those guys on the field. So structurally we’re not going to be tied to any one base scheme."

Q&A with new Kent State defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson

The Flashes advanced to the MAC championship game last year despite surrendering 36.3 points per game. In order to reach the elite Group of Five level, major defensive improvement must surface in 2022.

“We just finished our 12th spring practice [on Thursday] and you can really tell as of late that guys are understanding the nuances of it all so they can play more confidently and know where their help is,” said Lewis. “The energy, the enthusiasm to learn the new system and just doing the basic things at a really high level, continue to improve. They’ve been playing with an enthusiasm and swagger that Coach Johnson has instilled.”

5. Stopping the run remains a top priority

Defensive strides must begin with stopping the run. In the past three seasons, Kent State has given up 7,104 yards rushing and 93 touchdowns in 31 games (229 yards per game, 5.2 yards per rush).

The return of seven linemen who have seen significant action in the past, including starting graduate student end Zayin West and starting junior nose tackle CJ West, provide hope for vastly improved rush defense in 2022.

“The more older guys that you have, who have been developed physically, obviously that makes you stronger,” said Lewis. “The biggest thing to stopping the run that Coach Johnson has done a great job of stressing is that we have to leverage the ball. We have to be gap sound, build a wall, then have an unbelievable effort to get the ball carrier to the ground.

"I truly believe, and Coach Johnson has talked about it a bunch, that if we can have the right attitude about it and play with great effort, that’s 80% of what goes into playing elite defense.”

