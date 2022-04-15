ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Five things to know heading into Saturday's Kent State Spring Game

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=423IZ8_0fA6I4Eg00

The defending Mid-American Conference East Division champion Kent State football team will wrap up the 2022 spring practice season with a flurry of activity in the coming days.

After practicing on Thursday and Friday, the Golden Flashes will hold their annual spring game on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Kent State Field Hous. They have one final spring practice scheduled for Monday.

Here are five things to know about Saturday’s KSU Spring Game, which is free and open to the public.

1. It's not really going to be a "game"

This year’s spring game will not be a full-scale intrasquad scrimmage, as has been the case in the past under fifth-year head coach Sean Lewis.

“We’re calling it a spring game because that was the initial intent, but it’s going to be more of an open practice,” said Lewis. “We’re not just going to put the ball down and rip off 100-plus plays and [tackle] to the ground like we have in the past. With where we’re at defensively [with a new defensive coordinator] and where we’re at with some position groups depth-wise, we need another day of great work on just base fundamentals. We’re going to do that, and open it up to the public.

“There will be some 11-on-11 interaction that will look like regular football to our fans. But there’s going to be some 7-on-7 going on, some individual fundamental work. We’ll [tackle] to the ground a little bit, but there's not going to be a ton of live work.”

2. A new quarterback will run the show

Redshirt junior Collin Schlee takes over as Kent State’s starting quarterback after backing up standout Dustin Crum the past two years. But don’t expect much to change. The Flashes will still play up-tempo offense and look to score quickly with Schlee calling the shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFciJ_0fA6I4Eg00

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound Maryland native is a dual-threat quarterback similar to Crum, although Schlee may look to run more. Schlee has fared well in limited game action the past two seasons and has been turning heads during practice with his playmaking ability since arriving on campus back in 2019.

“He's doing a good job of taking the reins and leading in his way, his style,” said Lewis. “He has a unique set of tools that are a little bit different from Crum, so he’s going to play his way. He’s still learning the consistency that he’s got to play with snap in and snap out, and everything that comes with being the No. 1 quarterback. Everyone loves the backup quarterback, but there’s a different spotlight on you when you’re the guy. I think he’s done a great job of leaning into that.”

3. Both offensive tackle positions are up for grabs

Kent State must replace three multi-year starters on the offensive line. Things are particularly unsettled at the tackle spots, which both remain completely up for grabs according to Lewis.

“The tackle positions are what we have to get shored up,” said Lewis. “We had some kids that made some personal choices to not take advantage of the COVID year [extra year of eligibility], so we don’t have a tackle in the program that's played significant football.”

Starting offensive tackle candidates include juniors Marcellus Marshall and Savion Washington (St. Vincent-St. Mary High School), who both saw limited action last season, along with redshirt junior Elijah Lamptey and Rutgers transfer Kevin Toth (Hudson).

“We’ve got some young guys who have been competing, getting a bunch of reps in those spots, Savion Washington and Marcellus Marshall,” said Lewis. “We've got some guys that haven’t gotten many reps this spring because of some different injuries with Elijah Lamptey and Kevin Toth. We've got to see when they get healthy what value they can add.”

4. A new coach will be calling the defensive shots

Jeremiah Johnson was named Kent State’s defensive coordinator last January after a highly successful nine-year run as the defensive leader at FCS program Northern Iowa. The Flashes are still running a 3-3-5 defense, but Johnson has been putting his spin on things during spring practices.

“We’ll be multiple up front,” said Lewis. “As we continue to develop and we find out who the best 11 guys are, we want to make sure we get those guys on the field. So structurally we’re not going to be tied to any one base scheme."

Q&A with new Kent State defensive coordinator Jeremiah Johnson

The Flashes advanced to the MAC championship game last year despite surrendering 36.3 points per game. In order to reach the elite Group of Five level, major defensive improvement must surface in 2022.

“We just finished our 12th spring practice [on Thursday] and you can really tell as of late that guys are understanding the nuances of it all so they can play more confidently and know where their help is,” said Lewis. “The energy, the enthusiasm to learn the new system and just doing the basic things at a really high level, continue to improve. They’ve been playing with an enthusiasm and swagger that Coach Johnson has instilled.”

5. Stopping the run remains a top priority

Defensive strides must begin with stopping the run. In the past three seasons, Kent State has given up 7,104 yards rushing and 93 touchdowns in 31 games (229 yards per game, 5.2 yards per rush).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUtXM_0fA6I4Eg00

The return of seven linemen who have seen significant action in the past, including starting graduate student end Zayin West and starting junior nose tackle CJ West, provide hope for vastly improved rush defense in 2022.

“The more older guys that you have, who have been developed physically, obviously that makes you stronger,” said Lewis. “The biggest thing to stopping the run that Coach Johnson has done a great job of stressing is that we have to leverage the ball. We have to be gap sound, build a wall, then have an unbelievable effort to get the ball carrier to the ground.

"I truly believe, and Coach Johnson has talked about it a bunch, that if we can have the right attitude about it and play with great effort, that’s 80% of what goes into playing elite defense.”

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Five things to know heading into Saturday's Kent State Spring Game

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Kent, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Maryland State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Kent, OH
Kent, OH
Football
Kent, OH
College Sports
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Kent State Spring Game#Ksu Spring Game
The Spun

Ryan Day Changing Format Of Ohio State Spring Game

The Ohio State spring game is going to look a little different on Saturday. Usually, the game features the regular Scarlet vs. Gray scrimmage but this year, it’s going to be an offense vs defense format. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day said that one reason for this change was...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Kicker Not Currently With Team

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made an important announcement this Thursday regarding senior kicker Noah Ruggles. He’s not currently with the team, but the expectation is that he’ll rejoin the Buckeyes in the summer. Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, has been a productive kicker for...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Brian Kelly Defends Controversial Notre Dame Decision

When Brian Kelly suddenly left the Notre Dame program at the end of the 2021 season, his 11-1 Fighting Irish team still had a fighting chance to make the College Football Playoff. Instead of sticking around to see what the committee decided, he left his players with little notice and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 5 biggest takeaways from spring game

The Buckeyes wrapped up spring practice with Saturday’s offense-versus-defense spring game. Despite dreary weather, 60,007 Buckeyes fans got to see plenty of action. Of course, even that attendance figure was a subtle tribute to the former No. 7, the late Dwayne Haskins, on a day when several impressive tributes were rendered. Memories of a missing OSU great aside, here are 5 takeaways from the spring game.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 Florida LB names 4 B1G teams in top group

A 4-star linebacker out of Florida has 4 Big Ten teams in his top group. Jordan Hall, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, recently named his top 12 teams. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin are featured along with Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia.
BRADENTON, FL
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy