Oneida County legislators to hold special meeting to discuss gas prices

The Oneida County Board of Legislators will have a special meeting next week to look at the specifics of addressing the price of gas in the county.

The special meeting is needed after an earlier gas cap proposal – passed unanimously Wednesday – needed to be reworked.

The special meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 21. No further details have yet been released.

The Oneida County Board of Legislators unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday afternoon that would have capped the price of gas in the county.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. first broached the topic with the Board’s Ways and Means subcommittee at noon, roughly two hours prior to the full board meeting.

In fact, the whole thing was so rushed, Oneida County Attorney Peter Rayhill was finalizing the resolution during the board meeting and it was introduced just prior to the board adjourning.

The board passed the resolution without discussion.

The resolution was slated to start June 1 and run through the end of the year.

“This way we coincide with the state,” Picente said during the subcommittee meeting, explaining the urgency. “I propose we do it along with the state.”

Lawmakers in Albany had discussed whether to put a pause on the state gas tax until the end of the year in order to give New Yorkers relief at the pump amid inflation and a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which rippled through the global oil industry.

The recently passed new budget will include a suspension of the state sales tax, which amounts to 16 cents per gallon, from June 1 to Dec. 31.

Picente explained at the Ways and Means meeting that legislators needed to act on the matter prior to May 2 if the county wanted to extend the relief.

The next board meeting is later in May and would not allow for relief prior to Oct. 1 if passed later than May 2, Picente said.

Oneida County, state gas prices

Gas prices in Oneida County and across the state have begun to drop, though arguably not at the same rate as they increased.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Utica was down to $4.23 a gallon as of Wednesday afternoon — down nearly three cents from a week ago. It was nearly 20 cents lower than the average a month ago, though still significantly higher than the average of $2.93 a year ago, according to AAA.

Statewide, New York's average gas price was down around nine cents from last week, averaging $4.19 a gallon Wednesday, according to AAA. Nationwide, gas averaged $4.074 a gallon, also, several cents lower than its average a week ago.

Information from Gannett New York was used in this article.

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.