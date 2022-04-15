ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Tebow to Speak at Cumberland University This Fall Prior to Homecoming Game

By Source Staff
 1 day ago

Cumberland University is pleased to announce two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick, Heisman Trophy winner, and author Tim Tebow as the Rise Above Speaker at the Homecoming football game on Saturday, October 8, at 2:00 p.m. CST.

The event will take place at Nokes-Lasater Field two hours before the 4:00 p.m. kick-off against Campbellsville University. Afterward, he will spend time with Cumberland’s coaches and student-athletes for a question-and-answer session.

“I’m excited to visit the Cumberland University campus,” said Tebow. “I’ve heard that Cumberland is a special place, focused on educating the next generation of service-oriented leaders. I’m looking forward to speaking to the Cumberland community and encouraging them to continue their pursuit of empowerment, excellence, and impact.”

As we emerge from the pandemic and other challenges in our world, CU strives to be at the forefront to overcome and rise above daily challenges. The Rise Above Speaker series will provide Cumberland University students, members of the community, and prospective students the opportunity to learn and gain through the experiences of others.

“Although I have been blessed to experience some forms of success during my career, I have also faced many challenges and setbacks. I’ve learned that trusting God’s plan and staying rooted in faith fuels the journey in overcoming adversity,” adds Tebow.

Tebow was the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner at the University of Florida winning two National Championships during his time with the Gators. In 2010, Tebow was a first-round NFL draft pick by the Denver Broncos. He played in the NFL for four seasons with the Broncos, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles. He later went on to spend five seasons in the New York Mets organization playing professional baseball.

Off the field, Tebow is a New York Times bestselling author and international speaker. He started the Tim Tebow Foundation which is aimed at bringing faith, hope, and love to those in need.

“Our word of the year is ‘serve.’ Tim Tebow embodies the definition of the word. He is an excellent servant leader that will relate to our community,” said Director of Athletics Ron Pavan. “We are excited to have him come to Cumberland to spread his message.”

Following the game, Tebow will attend a private event at Cumberland University to discuss making a difference in the lives of many in a 45-minute moderated conversation.

For more information on the event please visit www.cumberland.edu/riseabove .

Tickets can be purchased at www.gocumberlandathletics.com/fanzone/riseaboveseries/ .

