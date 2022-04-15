Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Wilson County. Check out these 5 events.

Taylor Swift Quizzo

Saturday, April 16, 11:00am-2:00pm

204 3rd Avenue South, Nashville, TN

City Tap House Nashville

Calling all Swifties!

DJ will be playing Taylor Swift hits starting at 11:00AM. Taylor Swift Quizzo starts at 12PM.

Taylor Swift-themed food & drink specials.

Teams up to 6 people.

Email info.nashville@citytap.com to reserve a table for your team! Please include number of people on the team, a phone number, and what time to make your reservation for. (Must be seated before 12PM)

For more information, click here .

Clash of the Monster Trucks

Saturday, April 16, 7:30pm

175 Peyton Rd, Lebanon, TN

America’s most family-friendly Monster Truck event is coming to the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon! The most affordable family fun event with the league! It offers the best value and lowest advance ticket prices in the area! Enjoy all the fun and high energy excitement at our family-friendly event!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Watertown Easter Eggstravaganza

Saturday, April 16, 3:00pm

8630 Sparta Pike, Watertown, TN

Three Forks Park

Come out and join Watertown’s community celebration at Three Forks Park! The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and there will be egg hunts , bounce houses, a cupcake booth, Easter Punch, Easter Egg Art, a petting zoo, and face painting!

For more information, click here .

Comedy Night at Prost & Riot

Saturday, April 16, 8:00pm – 10:00pm

12192 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet

Prost & Riot

Prost & Riot and Music City Comedy are coming together to create one of the Best Comedy Shows in Middle Tennessee

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here .

Easter Weekend Mimosa Bar

Saturday, April 16 10:00am-3:00pm

5055 Broadway Ave, Nashville, TN

Assembly Food Hall

Join Assembly Food Hall Easter weekend for their weekly “Create Your Own” Mimosa Bar at Blush Saturday and Sunday until 3pm. Calories don’t count, so throw in some sherbet or a peep garnish! Come for Brunch and sip Mimosas all weekend long. With nearly 30+ eateries to choose from, you will be sure to find your favorite meal. This is a FREE event, therefore registration does not guarantee seating or access to the venue. Seating is first come, first served.

For more information and to register, click here .

