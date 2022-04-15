Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers
459 James J. Rowland to Daniel L. Bennett II, 5460 Airwood Drive, Zanesville, $165,300
460 Larry Eugene Moore to Graceful Offerings LLC, 5240 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, $90,000
461 ANRIC Co. LLC to Knox W. Auerbach, 1076 Eastman St., Zanesville, $62,500
462 David A. and Sandra L. Hiltbrunn to William C. and Jeri L. Whitnell, 2215 Virginia Ridge Road, Philo, $240,000
463 Kirkbride's Dream LLC to SDAPG LLC, 2608 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $400,000
464 Terry L. and Jolinda Pollock and Tom B. and Rita Pollock to Joey A. Pollock, 1092 Sevall St., Zanesville, $30,000
465 Freda Pennybaker to Connie S. Farmer, Cherie and Pauline L. Baesel, 726 Arch St., Zanesville, $89,900
466 Clay and Julie Winland to Ralph Lee Wade Sr., Lot 58, South Acres, S. Hannal Drive, Zanesville, $9,000
467 Jimmie R. Gee Jr. and Angela K. Gee to Team Capital LLC, 904-910 West Main St., Zanesville, $150,000
468 Theresa Smith, Christine Anders and Velma Ernestine to James Jay C.B. and Jennifer R. Anders, 6920 Circle Drive, lots 7, 19 and 18, Hatcher's Addition, and 6.452 acres, East Fultonham, et. al., $55,000
469 Alyce A. Kirby to Jeffrey M. and Christina Souder, 403 Pine St., Zanesville, $70,000
March 29
470 Jason Meltzer and Chandra Meltzer to Gary L. Souders and Joey D. Hart, 433 Moxahala Ave., Zanesville, $85,000
471 Lulu B. Harris to Shawn Harris, 0.32 acre, Barkers Run Road, Zanesville, $3,100
472 Christopher and Michelle Montgomery to Christina Webb, 2223 Myrtle Ave., Zanesville, $169,900
473 Shania D. Weaver to Timothy L. Matheney II, 1222 Seborn Ave., Zanesville, $126,000
474 V&R Investment Group to Corey Christman and Casey Arnspiger, 52 Shawnee Ave., Zanesville, $150,000
475 Robert Mitchell Howell and Morgan Howell to Cory W. and Karen D. Kiggans, 157 Mulberry Lane, New Concord, $410,000
476 Paul A. and April A. Hamilton to Blake A. Nolen, 135 Union St., Zanesville, $105,000
477 Verna M. Williams to Patrick Bryan Baker II, 3210 Broadvue Circle, Zanesville, $179,880
478 Kimberly Lynn Wolfe to SJB Capital LLC, 2609 Bell St., Zanesville, $135,000
479 Ann M. Carter to Charity Wiseman and Brian Keith Norris III, 1117 Convers Ave., Zanesville, $98,000
480 Earl C. and Cynthia Jenkins to Valerie Gail Toothman, 2885 East Military Road, Zanesville, $250,000
481 Kaite P. James and Scott A. Moore to Barbara Weber, 22 First St. West, Dresden, $192,000
March 30
482 Deborah Sue and Timothy Nelson McCraw to Larry William and Janet Kay Lynn, 5.20 acre split, Marshall Hill Drive, Zanesville, $4,000
483 Tosha Newell to Brandon Johnson, 312 Abington Ave., Zanesville, $2,000
484 Hanby Properties LLC to G&G Land Holdings LLC, 51.86 and 124.768 acres, Black Run and Canal Roads, Frazeysburg, $775,000
485 Edward S. and Cynthia A. Paas to MLS Investment Property LLC, 1058 Brandywine Blvd., Zanesville, $355,000
486 Daniel T. Bohn to Dalton L. Flinn and Skylar G. Durst, 1800 Jackson Road, Zanesville, $167,000
487 Teresa Arnold Benjamin and Janet Swank to 1141 Moxahala Ave., Zanesville, $83,400
488 Matthew J. and Kimberly J. Loeffler to Heath A. Merryman, 2755 Boggs Road, Zanesville, $288,000
March 31
489 PL Clark Properties LLC to Alexis Lindsay Adams, 289 Main St., Duncan Falls, $135,000
490 Mary V. Milatovich (Gamble) to Zachary R. Beahr, 3510 Lavona Drive, Roseville, $250,000
491 Flora L. Hutcheson to Patti Hutcheson, 618 Smithfield Ave., Zanesville, $66,900
492 Teresa L. Davis to Connor Sidwell, 2100 Pinkerton Road, Zanesville, $126,000
493 David K. Roberts to Mitchell R. Cook, 2710 Wesley Chapel Road, Zanesville, $210,000
494 Fred H. Bates to Hick's Auto LLC, 1317 West Main St., Zanesville, $236,500
495 Mitchell R. Cook to Erin Rodgers, 901 Leonard Ave., Zanesville, $115,000
April 1
496 Thelma P. Untied to Amanda J. Pierce, 6170 Narrows Road, Frazeysburg, $103,000
497 Christopher P. and Kathleen M. Zemba to Stoneburner General Contracting Ltd., 2355 Adamsville Road, Zanesville, $48,000
498 Stoneburner General Contracting Ltd. to Justin Homer Sode, 2355 Adamsville Road, Zanesville, $190,000
499 Arlene E. Stotts to JKS Real Estate LLC, 3725 North River Road East, Zanesville, $203,500
500 David H. and Tamera J. Shriner to JMP Holdings 232 LLC, 0.15 acre, New Survey, 230-232 Van Buren St., Zanesville, $40,000
501 James William and Mary A. McCoy to Lewis A. Perry III and Robin Lynn Perry, 2500 Maplebrook Road, New Concord, $360,000
502 David H. and Tamera J. Shriner to JMP Holdings 232 LLC, 0.15 acre, New Survey, 230-232 Van Buren St., Zanesville, $15,000
503 Joseph D. and Tammy J. Stepp to Melvin J. and Jeremiah W. Miller, 8855 Ashcraft Road, Frazeysburg, $77,000
504 Justin A. and Afton Martin to Jordan Davidson Glosser and Mackenzie K. Glosser, 2935 Newton Drive, Zanesville, $190,000
505 Gregory A. and Marjorie S. Bromley to Laddie Liming, 369 Mead St., Zanesville, $37,000
506 Mary Jo Untied to Vincent A. Spiker, 1520 Langan Lane, Zanesville, $74,000
Property Taxes Exempt from Conveyance Fees
March 28
E457 Donald W. Myers to Zachary W. and Tracey G. Myers, 2.20 acre split, Hopewell Road, Hopewell
E458 Charles E. Jacob to Alice Jacob, 1041 Findley Ave., Zanesville
E459 Ernie K. Watts to Jeffrey Jay Watts, 0.55 acre, Darlington Drive, Zanesville
E460 Treva Adolph to Treva Adoph and Heidi L. Apperson, 478 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville
E461 Pamela L. Hartman to Pamela L. Hartman, 1880 Remington Ridge Drive, Zanesville
E462 Jackie E. Birkhimer Sr. and Vickie J. Birkhimer to Jackie E. Birkhimer Sr. and Vickie J. Birkhimer, 608 Chestnut St., Dresden
E463 Michael J. Holtz to Patricia A. Holtz, 7359 Hunter Drive, Nashport
E464 Patricia A. Holtz to Matthew M. Holtz, 7359 Hunter Drive, Zanesville
E465 John A. and Barbara A. Long to John A. and Barbara A. Long, 2770 Olde Falls Road, Zanesville
E466 Alyce A. Kirby to Alyce A. Kirby, 403 Pine St., Zanesville
E467 Orville C. Shrigley to Jane E. Hunkins, 17 Overlook W. Drive, Zanesville
E468 Kenneth N. and Constance S. Skidmore to Cassandra Wymer, 402 Maple St., Duncan Falls
E469 Timothy C. Taylor to Leah Joy Henck and Faith Ann Double, Coal Interest, 244.956 acres, Moody Hollow Road, Philo
E470 Ann Rittberger to Elizabeth Ann Rittberger, 1960 Lutz Lane, Zanesville
E471 Elizabeth Ann Rittberger to Andrew L. Rittberger, 1960 Lutz Lane, Zanesville
March 29
E472 Paul Bailey to Paul Bailey and Kathryn Hooper, 1107 Arch St., Zanesville
E473 Jeremy Beardmore to Aimee Beardmore, 6500 St. Mary's Road, Nashport
E474 Danny J. Lighthizer to Donna J. Teetz and Thomas Allen Jennings, 7735 Lakeview Drive, Nashport
E475 Richard L. Spring to Shirley Spring, .08 acre, Ballard Road, Nashport
E476 Paul W. Tysinger to Susan A. Tysinger, 4000 Dietz Lane, Zanesville
E477 John W. Sines to Mary Catherine Sines, 6090 Axline Ave., East Fultonham
March 30
E478 Donald Castor to Kim Castor and Brenda Higgins, 7395 East Pike, Zanesville, et. al.
E479 Regan A. Valentine to Arka O. Valentine, 538 Doward Road, Zanesville
E480 William N. and Teresa J. Kettlewell to Chad I. and Candace J. Kettlewell, 12.378 acre split, Long Road, Zanesville
E481 Donald Oliver to Sharon Oliver, 4400 Pert Road, Cumberland
E482 David A. McLain to Sylvia M. McLain, 325 Water St., Duncan Falls
E483 Julie Hutcheson to Chris Hutcheson, 2790 Pine Lake Road, Chandlersville
E484 Ricky Allyn McCoy to Scott Kelii McCoy, Kim J. McCoy and Deborah Lynn Baran, 170 Main St., Roseville
E485 Brett A. Nelson to Melissa L. Nelson, 1085 Rustic Ridge Road, Zanesville
E486 1406 Linden LLC to Greenhouse Estates LLC, 6.74 acres, Greenhouse Road, Zanesville
E487 Derek F. and Amber R. Carnes to Greenhouse Estates LLC, 1.55 acre, Greenhouse Road, Zanesville
E488 Derek F. and Amber R. Carnes to ACDC Properties LLC, 615 Indiana St., Zanesville
March 31
E489 Eric A. and Sheryl A. Phebus to Micah R. Debolt, 956 Taylor St., Zanesville
E490 Gretchen Booth to Fannie Mae, 3315 Creamery Road, Nashport
E491 Steven L. Dickerson and Deborah L. Dickerson to Steven L. Dickerson, 1400 Stonington Place, Zanesville
E492 Tom K. Henning to Joel A. Henning, 29 W. Second St., Roseville
E493 Robin B. Smart to Robin B. and Debra Smart, 705 Merrick Ave., Zanesville
April 1
E494 N. Ruth Kepler to Gerald R. Kepler, 1145 Eppley Ave., Zanesville
E495 Vincent M. Marracino to Casey L. Marracino, 3990 Dresden Road, Zanesville
