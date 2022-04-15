Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

459 James J. Rowland to Daniel L. Bennett II, 5460 Airwood Drive, Zanesville, $165,300

460 Larry Eugene Moore to Graceful Offerings LLC, 5240 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, $90,000

461 ANRIC Co. LLC to Knox W. Auerbach, 1076 Eastman St., Zanesville, $62,500

462 David A. and Sandra L. Hiltbrunn to William C. and Jeri L. Whitnell, 2215 Virginia Ridge Road, Philo, $240,000

463 Kirkbride's Dream LLC to SDAPG LLC, 2608 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $400,000

464 Terry L. and Jolinda Pollock and Tom B. and Rita Pollock to Joey A. Pollock, 1092 Sevall St., Zanesville, $30,000

465 Freda Pennybaker to Connie S. Farmer, Cherie and Pauline L. Baesel, 726 Arch St., Zanesville, $89,900

466 Clay and Julie Winland to Ralph Lee Wade Sr., Lot 58, South Acres, S. Hannal Drive, Zanesville, $9,000

467 Jimmie R. Gee Jr. and Angela K. Gee to Team Capital LLC, 904-910 West Main St., Zanesville, $150,000

468 Theresa Smith, Christine Anders and Velma Ernestine to James Jay C.B. and Jennifer R. Anders, 6920 Circle Drive, lots 7, 19 and 18, Hatcher's Addition, and 6.452 acres, East Fultonham, et. al., $55,000

469 Alyce A. Kirby to Jeffrey M. and Christina Souder, 403 Pine St., Zanesville, $70,000

March 29

470 Jason Meltzer and Chandra Meltzer to Gary L. Souders and Joey D. Hart, 433 Moxahala Ave., Zanesville, $85,000

471 Lulu B. Harris to Shawn Harris, 0.32 acre, Barkers Run Road, Zanesville, $3,100

472 Christopher and Michelle Montgomery to Christina Webb, 2223 Myrtle Ave., Zanesville, $169,900

473 Shania D. Weaver to Timothy L. Matheney II, 1222 Seborn Ave., Zanesville, $126,000

474 V&R Investment Group to Corey Christman and Casey Arnspiger, 52 Shawnee Ave., Zanesville, $150,000

475 Robert Mitchell Howell and Morgan Howell to Cory W. and Karen D. Kiggans, 157 Mulberry Lane, New Concord, $410,000

476 Paul A. and April A. Hamilton to Blake A. Nolen, 135 Union St., Zanesville, $105,000

477 Verna M. Williams to Patrick Bryan Baker II, 3210 Broadvue Circle, Zanesville, $179,880

478 Kimberly Lynn Wolfe to SJB Capital LLC, 2609 Bell St., Zanesville, $135,000

479 Ann M. Carter to Charity Wiseman and Brian Keith Norris III, 1117 Convers Ave., Zanesville, $98,000

480 Earl C. and Cynthia Jenkins to Valerie Gail Toothman, 2885 East Military Road, Zanesville, $250,000

481 Kaite P. James and Scott A. Moore to Barbara Weber, 22 First St. West, Dresden, $192,000

March 30

482 Deborah Sue and Timothy Nelson McCraw to Larry William and Janet Kay Lynn, 5.20 acre split, Marshall Hill Drive, Zanesville, $4,000

483 Tosha Newell to Brandon Johnson, 312 Abington Ave., Zanesville, $2,000

484 Hanby Properties LLC to G&G Land Holdings LLC, 51.86 and 124.768 acres, Black Run and Canal Roads, Frazeysburg, $775,000

485 Edward S. and Cynthia A. Paas to MLS Investment Property LLC, 1058 Brandywine Blvd., Zanesville, $355,000

486 Daniel T. Bohn to Dalton L. Flinn and Skylar G. Durst, 1800 Jackson Road, Zanesville, $167,000

487 Teresa Arnold Benjamin and Janet Swank to 1141 Moxahala Ave., Zanesville, $83,400

488 Matthew J. and Kimberly J. Loeffler to Heath A. Merryman, 2755 Boggs Road, Zanesville, $288,000

March 31

489 PL Clark Properties LLC to Alexis Lindsay Adams, 289 Main St., Duncan Falls, $135,000

490 Mary V. Milatovich (Gamble) to Zachary R. Beahr, 3510 Lavona Drive, Roseville, $250,000

491 Flora L. Hutcheson to Patti Hutcheson, 618 Smithfield Ave., Zanesville, $66,900

492 Teresa L. Davis to Connor Sidwell, 2100 Pinkerton Road, Zanesville, $126,000

493 David K. Roberts to Mitchell R. Cook, 2710 Wesley Chapel Road, Zanesville, $210,000

494 Fred H. Bates to Hick's Auto LLC, 1317 West Main St., Zanesville, $236,500

495 Mitchell R. Cook to Erin Rodgers, 901 Leonard Ave., Zanesville, $115,000

April 1

496 Thelma P. Untied to Amanda J. Pierce, 6170 Narrows Road, Frazeysburg, $103,000

497 Christopher P. and Kathleen M. Zemba to Stoneburner General Contracting Ltd., 2355 Adamsville Road, Zanesville, $48,000

498 Stoneburner General Contracting Ltd. to Justin Homer Sode, 2355 Adamsville Road, Zanesville, $190,000

499 Arlene E. Stotts to JKS Real Estate LLC, 3725 North River Road East, Zanesville, $203,500

500 David H. and Tamera J. Shriner to JMP Holdings 232 LLC, 0.15 acre, New Survey, 230-232 Van Buren St., Zanesville, $40,000

501 James William and Mary A. McCoy to Lewis A. Perry III and Robin Lynn Perry, 2500 Maplebrook Road, New Concord, $360,000

502 David H. and Tamera J. Shriner to JMP Holdings 232 LLC, 0.15 acre, New Survey, 230-232 Van Buren St., Zanesville, $15,000

503 Joseph D. and Tammy J. Stepp to Melvin J. and Jeremiah W. Miller, 8855 Ashcraft Road, Frazeysburg, $77,000

504 Justin A. and Afton Martin to Jordan Davidson Glosser and Mackenzie K. Glosser, 2935 Newton Drive, Zanesville, $190,000

505 Gregory A. and Marjorie S. Bromley to Laddie Liming, 369 Mead St., Zanesville, $37,000

506 Mary Jo Untied to Vincent A. Spiker, 1520 Langan Lane, Zanesville, $74,000

Property Taxes Exempt from Conveyance Fees

March 28

E457 Donald W. Myers to Zachary W. and Tracey G. Myers, 2.20 acre split, Hopewell Road, Hopewell

E458 Charles E. Jacob to Alice Jacob, 1041 Findley Ave., Zanesville

E459 Ernie K. Watts to Jeffrey Jay Watts, 0.55 acre, Darlington Drive, Zanesville

E460 Treva Adolph to Treva Adoph and Heidi L. Apperson, 478 Pleasant Grove Road, Zanesville

E461 Pamela L. Hartman to Pamela L. Hartman, 1880 Remington Ridge Drive, Zanesville

E462 Jackie E. Birkhimer Sr. and Vickie J. Birkhimer to Jackie E. Birkhimer Sr. and Vickie J. Birkhimer, 608 Chestnut St., Dresden

E463 Michael J. Holtz to Patricia A. Holtz, 7359 Hunter Drive, Nashport

E464 Patricia A. Holtz to Matthew M. Holtz, 7359 Hunter Drive, Zanesville

E465 John A. and Barbara A. Long to John A. and Barbara A. Long, 2770 Olde Falls Road, Zanesville

E466 Alyce A. Kirby to Alyce A. Kirby, 403 Pine St., Zanesville

E467 Orville C. Shrigley to Jane E. Hunkins, 17 Overlook W. Drive, Zanesville

E468 Kenneth N. and Constance S. Skidmore to Cassandra Wymer, 402 Maple St., Duncan Falls

E469 Timothy C. Taylor to Leah Joy Henck and Faith Ann Double, Coal Interest, 244.956 acres, Moody Hollow Road, Philo

E470 Ann Rittberger to Elizabeth Ann Rittberger, 1960 Lutz Lane, Zanesville

E471 Elizabeth Ann Rittberger to Andrew L. Rittberger, 1960 Lutz Lane, Zanesville

March 29

E472 Paul Bailey to Paul Bailey and Kathryn Hooper, 1107 Arch St., Zanesville

E473 Jeremy Beardmore to Aimee Beardmore, 6500 St. Mary's Road, Nashport

E474 Danny J. Lighthizer to Donna J. Teetz and Thomas Allen Jennings, 7735 Lakeview Drive, Nashport

E475 Richard L. Spring to Shirley Spring, .08 acre, Ballard Road, Nashport

E476 Paul W. Tysinger to Susan A. Tysinger, 4000 Dietz Lane, Zanesville

E477 John W. Sines to Mary Catherine Sines, 6090 Axline Ave., East Fultonham

March 30

E478 Donald Castor to Kim Castor and Brenda Higgins, 7395 East Pike, Zanesville, et. al.

E479 Regan A. Valentine to Arka O. Valentine, 538 Doward Road, Zanesville

E480 William N. and Teresa J. Kettlewell to Chad I. and Candace J. Kettlewell, 12.378 acre split, Long Road, Zanesville

E481 Donald Oliver to Sharon Oliver, 4400 Pert Road, Cumberland

E482 David A. McLain to Sylvia M. McLain, 325 Water St., Duncan Falls

E483 Julie Hutcheson to Chris Hutcheson, 2790 Pine Lake Road, Chandlersville

E484 Ricky Allyn McCoy to Scott Kelii McCoy, Kim J. McCoy and Deborah Lynn Baran, 170 Main St., Roseville

E485 Brett A. Nelson to Melissa L. Nelson, 1085 Rustic Ridge Road, Zanesville

E486 1406 Linden LLC to Greenhouse Estates LLC, 6.74 acres, Greenhouse Road, Zanesville

E487 Derek F. and Amber R. Carnes to Greenhouse Estates LLC, 1.55 acre, Greenhouse Road, Zanesville

E488 Derek F. and Amber R. Carnes to ACDC Properties LLC, 615 Indiana St., Zanesville

March 31

E489 Eric A. and Sheryl A. Phebus to Micah R. Debolt, 956 Taylor St., Zanesville

E490 Gretchen Booth to Fannie Mae, 3315 Creamery Road, Nashport

E491 Steven L. Dickerson and Deborah L. Dickerson to Steven L. Dickerson, 1400 Stonington Place, Zanesville

E492 Tom K. Henning to Joel A. Henning, 29 W. Second St., Roseville

E493 Robin B. Smart to Robin B. and Debra Smart, 705 Merrick Ave., Zanesville

April 1

E494 N. Ruth Kepler to Gerald R. Kepler, 1145 Eppley Ave., Zanesville

E495 Vincent M. Marracino to Casey L. Marracino, 3990 Dresden Road, Zanesville