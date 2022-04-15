Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — It was a good day for a pair of AL West teams. The Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the third time in four days as Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning to lead the A’s to a 6-3 victory. Irvin allowed three runs and...
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff threw five shutout innings and Omar Narváez homered and doubled as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their home schedule with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff struck out two and allowed just three hits and a walk to...
Miami Marlins infielder Brian Anderson is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Anderson is getting the nod at third base while batting sixth in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Anderson for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina was held out of the previous lineup, but he is replacing Andrew Knizner behind the plate on Thursday and batting eighth. Knizner went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in his start.
After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Wong was held out of the lineup on Wednesday against a lefty, but he is back in the leadoff spot and starting on second base for Thursday's opener. Keston Hiura is available off the bench for Milwaukee.
The Chicago White Sox can’t catch a break on the injury front this year. Already without several mainstays, left fielder Eloy Jimenez exited Wednesday’s game early after fouling a ball off his ankle. He departed with left ankle soreness and underwent x-rays. The results came back negative and the White Sox have deemed Jimenez day-to-day with a left ankle bruise.
Harrison exited early from Wednesday’s game vs. Seattle due to lower back stiffness. The 34-year-old played the majority of that contest before Danny Mendick replaced him at second base in the top of the eighth inning. Seeking a second base solution post-lockout, the White Sox signed Harrison to a...
In the Clippers' game Tuesday vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, the game was briefly interrupted by a woman who managed to make her way to the court. She then attempted to glue herself to the court before eventually being escorted out by security. The woman wore a shirt that read, "Glenn Taylor roasts animals alive." The shirt was referring to former Timberwolves owner Glenn Taylor, who sold the team to former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and a business associate last year. Taylor is the owner of a chicken farm in Minnesota, where millions of birds were killed last week due to an outbreak of the bird flu. In the Timberwolves first-round playoff game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, another woman made her way to the court at the FedEx Center in Memphis. This time however, the woman chained herself to the basket. Both protestors are part of the same animal rights group, Direct Action Everywhere. The group is ultimately calling Taylor to step down from his role at the factory farm the organization believes massacred more than 5 million chickens because of the bird flu.
The Chicago White Sox looked to complete a three-game sweep at home vs the Seattle Mariners. The good guys showed a combination of good pitching from their starting staff and bullpen and some thunderous home runs and timely hitting. Coupled together, that was a recipe for either two or three wins.
EditorsNote: Corrected spelling of Arenado’s first name in 5th graf. Miles Mikolas took a one-hitter into the seventh inning and the St. Louis Cardinals jumped on Freddy Peralta early, pounding out a 10-1 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Mikolas (1-0) allowed only a single and...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, and the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday to grab home-court advantage in the opener of their first-round Western Conference series. Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and 13...
The Philadelphia 76ers made a huge splash at the NBA trade deadline, acquiring James Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Over the past few weeks, however, Harden has really struggled to fit in with the rest of the team. With the playoffs finally here, ESPN’s NBA Countdown...
Anthony Edwards scored 36 points and Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 130-117 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game of of the Western Conference playoff series. Edwards' 36 points are tied with Derek Rose for the fourth most points in a player's first career...
The Tampa Bay Rays head to the Southside to take on the Chicago White Sox in the first of a three-game series on Friday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-White Sox prediction and pick. The Rays stumbled on Thursday, losing to the Oakland...
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Phillips is getting the nod in center field while batting seventh in the order versus White Sox starter Michael Kopech. In 15 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .143...
Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bill Schroeder accused the St. Louis Cardinals of stealing signs on Friday. The claim has little merit. Paranoia surrounds the game of baseball. Ever since the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, other teams have been concerned that other teams are doing the same, and some players have gone on the record in recent seasons to suggest that has been the case.
Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon went full Joe Maddon Friday night. In a stunning managerial decision that definitely drew a ton of “what was he thinking” reactions, Maddon directed pitcher Austin Warren to intentionally issue a free pass despite the bases all being occupied in the fourth inning of the game against the Texas Rangers on the road.
Atlanta Braves utility-man Orlando Arcia is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Arcia will start in left field after Marcell Ozuna was picked as Friday's designated hitter and Alex Dickerson was rested. In a matchup against left-hander MacKenzie Gore, our models project Arcia to score 8.4...
