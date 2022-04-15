ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.K. plan to fly asylum-seekers to Rwanda draws outrage

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OT807_0fA6GzWY00

LONDON — Britain announced a deal with Rwanda on Thursday to send some asylum-seekers thousands of miles to the East African country — a plan it said would stop people-smugglers sending desperate migrants on treacherous journeys across the English Channel.

U.K. opposition politicians and refugee groups condemned the move as inhumane, unworkable and a waste of public money, and the United Nations said it raised "a number of human rights concerns."

The plan would see some people who arrive in Britain as stowaways on trucks or in small boats picked up by the U.K. government and flown 4,000 miles (6,400 kilometers) to Rwanda, apparently for good.

Critics accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of using the issue to distract attention from a scandal over government gatherings that breached pandemic lockdown rules. Johnson is resisting calls to resign after being fined by police this week over the parties.

Migrants have long used northern France as a launching point to reach Britain, either by hiding on trucks or ferries, or — increasingly since the coronavirus pandemic shut down other routes in 2020 — in small boats organized by smugglers. More than 28,000 people entered the U.K. in boats last year, up from 8,500 in 2020. Dozens have died, including 27 people in November when a single boat capsized.

On Thursday, dozens of men, women and children were picked up by British lifeboats and brought ashore at the Channel port of Dover as Johnson, speaking just a few miles away, outlined the plan.

"Anyone entering the U.K. illegally ... may now be relocated to Rwanda," Johnson said in a speech to troops and coast guard members at an airport near Dover. Action, he said, was needed to stop "vile people smugglers (who) are abusing the vulnerable and turning the Channel into a watery graveyard."

The Rwandan government said the agreement would initially last for five years, and Britain had paid 120 million pounds ($158 million) up front to pay for housing and integrating the migrants.

Rwandan Foreign Affairs Minister Vincent Biruta said the agreement "is about ensuring that people are protected, respected, and empowered to further their own ambitions and settle permanently in Rwanda if they choose."

He said his country is already home to more than 130,000 refugees from countries including Burundi, Congo, Libya and Pakistan.

Johnson denied the plan was "lacking in compassion" but acknowledged it would inevitably face legal challenges and would not take effect immediately.

Rwanda is the most densely populated nation in Africa, and competition for land and resources there fueled decades of ethnic and political tensions that culminated in the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis, and Hutus who tried to protect them, were killed.

Johnson insisted that Rwanda had "totally transformed" in the last two decades. But human rights groups have repeatedly criticized President Paul Kagame's current government as repressive.

Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at Human Rights Watch, said the claim Rwanda was a safe country "is not grounded in reality."

"Arbitrary detention, ill-treatment, and torture in official and unofficial detention facilities is commonplace, and fair trial standards are flouted in many cases," Mudge said.

Britain says relocation decisions will not be based on migrants' country of origin but on whether they used "illegal or dangerous routes" to reach the U.K. from a safe country such as France. Not all such arrivals will be considered suitable to be sent to Rwanda; it was unclear what the criteria for making the decisions would be, though the British government said children would not be sent to the African country.

The United Nations' human rights office said it had raised its "concerns directly with the U.K. authorities."

A spokeswoman for the office said the U.K. was "shifting ... its responsibilities and obligations under international human rights and refugee law onto a country which is already taking great asylum responsibilities."

Previous policies of sending refugee applicants abroad have been highly controversial.

In 2013, Australia began sending asylum-seekers attempting to reach the country by boat to Papua New Guinea and the tiny atoll of Nauru, vowing that none would be allowed to settle in Australia. The policy all but ended the people-smuggling ocean route from Southeast Asia, but was widely criticized as a cruel abrogation of Australia's international obligations.

Israel sent several thousand people to Rwanda and Uganda under a contentious and secretive "voluntary" scheme between 2014 and 2017. Few are believed to have remained there, with many trying to reach Europe.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, refugee director at Amnesty International U.K., said the British government's "shockingly ill-conceived idea will go far further in inflicting suffering while wasting huge amounts of public money."

The chief executive of the U.K.-based Refugee Council, Enver Solomon, called it "dangerous, cruel and inhumane."

Rwandan opposition figure Victoire Ingabire told the AP that her government's decision to take in migrants was questionable, given that the country is also a source of refugees.

The British and French governments have worked for years to stop the cross-Channel journeys, without much success, often swapping accusations about who is to blame for the failure.

Britain's Conservative government has floated myriad proposals, not all of them workable, including building a wave machine in the Channel to drive boats back. Johnson said Thursday that the Royal Navy would take charge of responding to small-boat crossings, but that the idea of pushing vessels back towards France had been rejected as too dangerous.

Several earlier proposed locations for the U.K. to send migrants — including the remote Ascension Island, Albania and Gibraltar — were rejected, at times angrily, by the nations in question.

The Rwanda plan faces hurdles both in Britain's Parliament and in the courts. Johnson's Conservative government has introduced a tough new immigration bill that would make it more difficult for people who enter the country by unauthorized routes to claim asylum and would allow asylum-seekers to be screened abroad. It has not yet been approved by Parliament, with the House of Lords seeking to dilute some of its most draconian provisions.

Labour Party lawmaker Lucy Powell said the Rwanda plan might please some Conservative supporters and grab headlines, but was "unworkable, expensive and unethical."

"I think this is less about dealing with small boats and more about dealing with the prime minister's own sinking boat," Powell told the BBC.

Comments / 14

Sonny Beringer
1d ago

The only ones outraged are the globalists who want all Western Nations and all Whites who are only 9.7% of the planet to be outnumbered by incompatible cultures and to be rendered a displaced despised minority in their own homelands.90% of the planet is the homeland for black and browns.

Reply
4
R. Bond
1d ago

Sounds like a good plan the United States should think about doing the same thing maybe send ours to Liberia

Reply
7
jody
1d ago

So they are coming just for the welfare benefits.

Reply
9
Related
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Nagy: Why Ukrainian refugees are not like migrants at southern border

Writing about refugees for me is always difficult: having been one myself, I harbor a deep-rooted sympathy for anyone forced to flee their homeland for any reason. But when I heard President Biden compare refugees fleeing Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine with people seeking entry to the US on our southern border, I was taken aback. Our president either lacks a fundamental understanding of what criteria makes someone a “refugee,” or he is spinning a deeply politicized issue which has sharply divided Americans for decades.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Powell
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Paul Kagame
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Asylum Seekers#Pakistan#Papua New Guinea#Uk#East African#The United Nations#British#Channel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Migrants answer Joe's call: First caravan sets off from Mexico bound for the US after Biden revealed he would end Title 42 on May 23 amid fears the army will be needed to control the flood

Hundreds of migrants who have been stranded in Tapachula, Mexico for weeks said they are planning to set off to the U.S. in a caravan on Friday after Joe Biden announced he would end the Trump-era policy that allowed instant expulsion of asylum-seekers at the U.S. southern border on May 23.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

MPs reject plan to cut time asylum seekers wait to work

An attempt by Tory peers to cut the time asylum seekers have to wait before they can work has failed. In all, 66 Tory politicians wrote to the PM last week, urging a change to the Nationality and Borders Bill. It would have let asylum seekers work if they were...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Russian state TV says Ukraine invasion ‘has already escalated into World War 3’

A Russian state TV host has said the reason president Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine is taking so long is because the country has entered World War Three against Nato.The remarks from one of Russia’s most prominent television presenters follow a stinging symbolic defeat for Moscow with the sinking of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Moskva.Presenter Olga Skabeyeva implored Rossiya 1 viewers to “recognise” that the country was now “fighting against Nato infrastructure, if not Nato itself.”She said: “Many are saying ‘could it not be done more quickly?’ Everyone wants it to happen more quickly. Everyone...
POLITICS
The New Humanitarian

US asylum speed-ups, Haiti returns, and alarm bells in South Sudan: The Cheat Sheet

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. In a bid to circumvent badly backlogged immigration courts, the US has introduced a new rule aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum claims by having asylum officers issue rapid decisions. But human rights groups worry the rule will sacrifice fair asylum hearings for faster processing times. The move may also be in preparation for a potentially large uptick in the number of people trying to cross the US-Mexico border once Title 42 is repealed. That pandemic-related policy has severely restricted access to asylum at the US-Mexico border since March 2020, by allowing people who enter the US irregularly to be rapidly expelled without being able to claim asylum. The Biden administration is reportedly planning to bring an end to Title 42 by the end of May. More than 1.6 million expulsions have been carried out under the order. Epidemiologists have long argued that Title 42 cannot be justified by public health concerns, and human rights groups say it violates both international and US law. The Biden administration has been facing pressure from Democratic lawmakers to end the policy.
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
67K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy