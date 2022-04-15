ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Who will replace Joe Root as England captain?

By Sports Team
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago

Joe Root has stepped down as England’s Test captain in the wake of their disastrous run of form.

The Yorkshireman has skippered England more than any other player and his departure means a void will need to be filled before the Test summer begins on June 2 against New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential replacements.

Stuart Broad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gsG2_0fA6Gxl600
Stuart Broad could offer experience in the role (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

The experienced quick, with 537 Test wickets to his name, was controversially dropped for Root’s final tour in charge, with fellow paceman James Anderson also left behind. A toothless England attack laboured against West Indies which only intensified calls for Broad’s return this summer. At nearly 36 he does not have a long Test career ahead of him, but could he bridge the gap?

Ben Stokes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UPIQ_0fA6Gxl600
Stokes (right) has been a trust lieutenant of Root’s (PA) (PA Media)

If in doubt, England turn to their tireless all-rounder. He would perhaps seem the most natural fit, especially as Root’s deputy, but given the way he has managed his workload over recent years, would this be a job too far?

Rory Burns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FlRsR_0fA6Gxl600
Rory Burns has returned to captain Surrey (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Like Broad he has lost his place in the side, returning to captain his county, Surrey. He is highly regarded as a county skipper but his record as a Test opener – he averages 30 across 32 Tests – would raise questions about whether or not he would be worth a place in the side before any captaincy considerations are thrown into the mix.

Sam Billings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p62Ru_0fA6Gxl600
Sam Billings made his debut over the winter (PA) (PA Media)

Like Burns, the Kent man would be an outside pick. His only Test came on the recent Ashes tour and he has been viewed more as a one-day player, but he is well thought of and could provide the fresh start the team so clearly needs.

James Vince

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19eoiX_0fA6Gxl600
James Vince has always been well regarded (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

The Hampshire man falls in the bracket of Burns and Billings, being a county captain with Hampshire having had Test opportunities of his own. He has played 13 Tests, averaging just under 25, but it has always been thought that there is more to come from him at international level.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

James Anderson backs Joe Root for further greatness after captaincy resignation

Joe Root has been backed to cement himself as one of England’s all-time greats after he made the “most challenging” decision to step down as captain of the Test team. The 31-year-old resigned on Friday morning following a disastrous 12 months of red-ball cricket, during which he oversaw five successive winless series and could only lead England to one solitary victory from his last 17 Tests as skipper.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City: Sloppy win keeps top four hopes alive

Manchester United somehow emerged 3-2 victors against the might and feared Norwich City on Saturday afternoon thanks to a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s good to know he still has that in his locker given that he has remained undroppable for Rangnick despite having an awful 2022. United even play like they still have him when he’s absent, so hopefully he can score a few more as they push for top 4.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Sam Billings
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
James Vince
BBC

Rhodri Williams: Wales scrum-half signs new Dragons deal

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams has signed a new contract to remain with Dragons. The Welsh region has not disclosed the length of the deal agreed with the 28-year-old, capped three times by Wales. The former Llandovery and Scarlets player joined Dragons from Bristol Bears in 2018 and has gone on to...
WORLD
newschain

Lauren Hemp nets brace as Man City sail past West Ham into Women’s FA Cup final

England international Lauren Hemp scored twice as Manchester City brushed aside West Ham to book their place in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup final. Hemp’s 67th-minute goal – the 50th of her club career – and a second in stoppage time cemented a 4-1 semi-final win in Dagenham after Ellen White and Chloe Kelly had struck before the break, with Lisa Evans replying for the stubborn hosts.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test#Kent
newschain

Jon Brady has a dilemma ahead of Northampton’s visit of Harrogate

Northampton boss Jon Brady must decide whether to stick with a winning line-up or freshen things up when the promotion hopefuls host injury-plagued Harrogate on Monday. Shaun McWilliams and Ali Koiki both played the full 90 minutes of Good Friday’s 2-0 victory at Oldham after proving their fitness following respective knee and hamstring injuries and Brady will need to weigh up if they can manage two games in four days.
SPORTS
newschain

Neil Harris monitoring Gillingham duo ahead of Fleetwood clash

Gillingham boss Neil Harris will check on a couple of players ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against fellow relegation battlers Fleetwood on Easter Monday. Midfielders Olly Lee and Ben Reeves both had to come off after picking up minor knocks during the second half of the 2-2 draw at Cheltenham on Good Friday.
SPORTS
newschain

David Worrall could miss out for Port Vale in clash with Bristol Rovers

Interim Port Vale boss Andy Crosby could be without midfielder David Worrall against Bristol Rovers after he missed the 1-0 win at Hartlepool following an injury suffered in the victory against Oldham. Defender Chris Hussey made his second appearance from the bench against Pools following a back injury and will...
SPORTS
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Bath (Sat)

Venue: DAM Health Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Full match commentary on BBC Radio Bristol and live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app. England scrum-half Ben Spencer makes his 50th appearance for Bath in their last-16 tie in the European Challenge Cup against...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Wild Beauty enhances Classic claims with Newbury verdict

Wild Beauty bolstered her 1000 Guineas claims with a taking victory for Charlie Appleby in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes. The filly was a Grade One winner when taking the Natalma Stakes at Woodbine last season, the highlight of a relatively busy juvenile year during which she was triumphant three times and placed second twice.
ANIMALS
newschain

Eddie Howe wants to help rebuild Newcastle on and off the pitch

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wants to rebuild Newcastle off the pitch as well as on it as he plots a path to lasting success. The Magpies have high hopes for the future under their new, wealthy owners but Financial Fair Play rules and the need to invest in the club’s infrastructure as well as the team mean that process will take time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Great Britain beaten by Czech Republic in Billie Jean King Cup

Emma Raducanu’s physical frailties struck again as Great Britain suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Czech Republic in their Billie Jean King Cup tie in Prague. Raducanu marked her debut in the competition on Friday by beating Tereza Martincova in her first professional match on clay but struggled with a blister on her right foot on Saturday and lost 6-1 6-1 to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in only 62 minutes.
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy