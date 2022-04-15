ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Public hearing set on proposed redistricting boundaries with county

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 1 day ago

The results of the 2020 census show the population of St. Louis County increased by five people in the last 10 years. Yet there was enough of a movement of population within the county to require minor shifts in boundaries for several of the county's seven commissioner districts, according to a recent press release.

The most notable redistricting change being proposed would move Brevator Township from the 5th district, to the 7th District. This boundary change would not only help equalize the populations between districts, it also unites the Fond Du Lac Reservation's contiguous land into one commissioner district.

Additionally, two areas in Duluth would shift commissioner districts to keep boundaries consistent with changes in legislative districts and City of Duluth precinct lines. These include: the neighborhoods from 11th Avenue West to Mesabi Avenue and between 3rd and 9th Street would switch from the 3rd District to the 1st District. Also, three blocks in the central hillside - from 6th to 7th Avenue East between 3rd and 6th Street would shift from the 2nd to the 1st Commissioner District.

It is the responsibility of the County Auditor, Nancy Nilsen, to recommend any redistricting changes. The County Board will be holding a public hearing on these proposed changes on Tuesday, April 26, at its Board meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at Hoyt Lakes City Hall, 206 Kennedy Memorial Drive. People also may submit comments prior to the meeting by emailing the County Board Clerk at chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov or mailing: Clerk of County Board, 100 North 5th Avenue West, Room 214, Duluth, MN, 55802.

Information including maps showing the redistricting proposal can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/redistricting. The County Board is expected to finalize the redistricting maps following the public hearing on April 26.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Chesterfield leaders to host public hearing on budget proposal

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County residents will have the chance to weigh in on the county’s proposed budget on Wednesday. The proposal has more than $50 million worth of tax relief measures, according to the county’s Deputy Finance Administrator. They include cutting the real estate tax and...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
Saint Louis County, MN
Government
NJ.com

Public hearing scheduled for Somerset County Preservation Plan

A public hearing for Somerset County’s Preservation Plan will be held virtually at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. The 2022 Preservation Plan encompasses three plans: an update of the 2000 Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan; an updated version of the 2008 Comprehensive Farmland Preservation Plan, and the county’s first Historic Preservation Plan. The plan provides land use, funding, and partnership strategies for preservation in Somerset County, and identifies connections between economic development, natural resource conservation and tourism.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
WHEC TV-10

Rochester holding public hearings on proposed new charter schools next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester is taking the first steps toward having more charter school options. The Rochester School Board will hold two public hearings to gather input on applications for charter schools called the Green Tech Rochester Elementary Charter School and Rochester Sports Academy Charter School of Business and Health Science.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redistricting#City Hall#Census#The County Auditor#The County Board
Augusta Free Press

Public hearings for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct Public Hearings at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 7, in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. The board will consider the following requests:. A request by Ronnie Bryant, for a Special Use Permit to have...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County School Board hears budget proposal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After failing to pass a state budget during its regular session, the Virginia General Assembly still has yet to set a date to reconvene and local school divisions aren’t waiting around for them. “We’re certainly impacted by the state budget not being finalized but we...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

VDOT schedules public hearing on proposed widening of I-81 near Strasburg

The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing concerning improvements to a portion of Interstate 81 southbound near the Town of Strasburg and the Shenandoah/Warren County line. The meeting will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, at Strasburg High School, 250 Ram Drive, Strasburg.
STRASBURG, VA
Westerly Sun

Stonington budget with proposed 0.19 mill increase heads to public hearing

STONINGTON — A long discussion earlier this month in which several members of the Board of Finance expressed frustration with the challenges of having to weigh needs and costs ended with a proposed 2022-23 budget that included a modest 0.19 mill increase. Now residents will get the chance to weigh in on whether more should be included — or removed — before the annual budget is sent to referendum.
STONINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Mesabi Tribune

McDonald announces campaign for County Board District 4

ELY – Saint Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald announced today that he will seek re-election this fall to the Saint Louis County Board representing district 4, which he currently represents. “Serving the people of the 4th District has been one of the great honors of my life,” said Commissioner McDonald. “Over my three plus years in office, we have made great progress and I want to do my part to see it continue. The Board has put ideas in place to help reconnect students in...
ELY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

St. Louis County honors community partners for help with COVID response

The St. Louis County Board and St. Louis County Public Health joined together at Tuesday's County Board meeting to recognize and thank the many community organizations that provided instrumental assistance to the county in its pandemic response. Forty organizations from the southern part of the county were honored with Public Health Partnership Awards for helping in a variety of ways including providing space for COVID testing sites and vaccination clinics; assisting with outreach to ensure people had accurate information as well as access to vaccine and testing; providing essential services to people in need who had to isolate or quarantine;...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Virginia mayor makes case for funding new Public Safety Center

VIRGINIA — Mayor Larry Cuffe has testified before the Minnesota House of Representatives and will soon be testifying before the Senate regarding funding for the city’s new Public Safety Center. Cuffe and the city of Virginia are asking the legislature to exempt a $17.1 million USDA loan that is earmarked for the new facility, which is estimated to cost between $25 million and $28 million, the mayor said. “We’re asking...
VIRGINIA, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Igo earns GOP endorsement for District 07A

WABANA TWP, Minn. — Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, was unanimously endorsed on Sunday to be the Republican candidate for the newly-drawn House District 07A which includes portions of Aitkin, Itasca, and St. Louis Counties. Igo is expected to face off against DFL Rep. Julie Sandstede in the general election. "It's an honor to have such strong support from my friends and neighbors to be the Republican endorsed candidate for District 07A," Igo said in a news release. "I'm looking forward to a spirited race...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Chisholm council hears first reading on short-term rental ordinance

CHISHOLM — The City of Chisholm is one step closer to having a policy in place to control and license short-term rental properties. On Wednesday the city council heard and passed the first reading of an ordinance that would regulate short-term rentals, rentals that often last a day or two, and are recreationally focused occupancies, such as an Air B and B and VRBO in areas zoned residential, R-1 and R-2. The ordinance does not pertain to properties zoned commercial. ...
CHISHOLM, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Gilbert City Hall to close to public two days a week

GILBERT — The city of Gilbert is without a full-time clerk following the resignation last month of Jim Paulsen, and City Hall is temporarily closed to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays to allow office employees to complete "lots of paperwork with the transition from new software and electric and water meter readings," said Mayor Karl Oberstar Jr. "The employees are still on the job all week long," he added. ...
GILBERT, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
915
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy