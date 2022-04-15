Public hearing set on proposed redistricting boundaries with county

The results of the 2020 census show the population of St. Louis County increased by five people in the last 10 years. Yet there was enough of a movement of population within the county to require minor shifts in boundaries for several of the county's seven commissioner districts, according to a recent press release.

The most notable redistricting change being proposed would move Brevator Township from the 5th district, to the 7th District. This boundary change would not only help equalize the populations between districts, it also unites the Fond Du Lac Reservation's contiguous land into one commissioner district.

Additionally, two areas in Duluth would shift commissioner districts to keep boundaries consistent with changes in legislative districts and City of Duluth precinct lines. These include: the neighborhoods from 11th Avenue West to Mesabi Avenue and between 3rd and 9th Street would switch from the 3rd District to the 1st District. Also, three blocks in the central hillside - from 6th to 7th Avenue East between 3rd and 6th Street would shift from the 2nd to the 1st Commissioner District.

It is the responsibility of the County Auditor, Nancy Nilsen, to recommend any redistricting changes. The County Board will be holding a public hearing on these proposed changes on Tuesday, April 26, at its Board meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at Hoyt Lakes City Hall, 206 Kennedy Memorial Drive. People also may submit comments prior to the meeting by emailing the County Board Clerk at chapmanp@stlouiscountymn.gov or mailing: Clerk of County Board, 100 North 5th Avenue West, Room 214, Duluth, MN, 55802.

Information including maps showing the redistricting proposal can be found online at stlouiscountymn.gov/redistricting. The County Board is expected to finalize the redistricting maps following the public hearing on April 26.