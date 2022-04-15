Easter Egg-Citement

These fun egg decorating ideas are Easter egg designs that do NOT require any dyeing, dipping, dripping or mess! We have some creative ideas for different ways to decorate eggs the whole family can enjoy. Egg Decorating with Kids. Easter egg dyeing is one of my favorite artsy activities to...
Today we have some really fun Easter egg hunt ideas that can be used both indoors and outdoors. With these fun Easter ideas, hosting an indoor Easter egg hunt can be great fun too!. Whether it’s rainy, you don’t have an outdoor space to use, you need to stay inside...
Dinosaur eggs as Easter eggs? These dinosaur Easter eggs are the ultimate dinosaur egg toy because they can take your regular Easter egg hunt to a whole new level. Dinosaur eggs as Easter eggs also help in situations where candy or other egg stuffing ideas can raise allergy or food sensitivity concerns.
Melt colored melts in a heat-proof bowl (or separate bowls, if using multiple colors) according to package instructions until completely melted and smooth. Consistency should be loose but spreadable; if too thick, stir in shortening, 1/4 teaspoon at a time, until proper consistency is reached. Melt cocoa melts in a...
They’ve been closed since late fall. Now, they are ready to start this spring with a big four day event. They will have a market and even a day to have pancakes with the Easter bunny. We’ll be talking about the different activities they’ll have for the different days...
Butter is no doubt an essential ingredient in all types of baked treats. And blondies—the vanilla-flavored counterpart to chocolate brownies—are no different. In addition to enhancing the texture, butter also lends richness in flavor. Browning the butter, as this recipe calls for, provides an even bigger boost, with its hints of nutty, caramel-y goodness that complement the vanilla and dark brown sugar that are also in the dessert.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – UW-La Crosse students are helping local kids get a jump on Easter fun. Recreation management students helped plan ‘Hop-A-Palooza’ Saturday at the Children’s Museum in downtown La Crosse. Kids could enjoy games, crafts, family photos with the Easter Bunny. After closures over the past two years, the day is also a chance for families to...
“Sweet” Alice Harris and her nonprofit organization Parents of Watts Inc. will be giving away Easter dresses for girls and five-piece suits for boys at an event on Saturday. Hundreds of students in the third-through-fifth grades at seven elementary schools in the Watts community will be eligible to receive...
Comments / 0