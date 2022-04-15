Easter Egg-Citement

Butter is no doubt an essential ingredient in all types of baked treats. And blondies—the vanilla-flavored counterpart to chocolate brownies—are no different. In addition to enhancing the texture, butter also lends richness in flavor. Browning the butter, as this recipe calls for, provides an even bigger boost, with its hints of nutty, caramel-y goodness that complement the vanilla and dark brown sugar that are also in the dessert.

