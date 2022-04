Coachella music festival is making its weekend one return for the first time since 2019 and locals are welcoming the visitors back to town. "I love all the young people in the area and I think it's great," said Deanna Benson. "The more the merrier," said Maryann Lowen. "It's great because most of the time The post ‘Best thing ever’: Residents welcome Coachella festival-goers back to town appeared first on KESQ.

COACHELLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO