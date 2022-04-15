Cubs bring 1-0 series lead over Rockies into game 2

Chicago Cubs (4-2) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-2)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (0-0, 1.29 ERA, .43 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -124, Cubs +104; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .249 and slugging .414.

Chicago went 71-91 overall and 32-49 on the road last season. The Cubs scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 5.2 last season.

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Cubs: Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Wade Miley: 10-Day IL (elbow), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.