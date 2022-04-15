ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado takes home win streak into matchup with Carolina

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Carolina Hurricanes (48-19-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (54-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Carolina trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 30-4-3 on their home ice. Colorado has scored 283 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.8 per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 35.

The Hurricanes are 21-11-4 in road games. Carolina has scored 246 goals and is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 34.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 35 goals and has 88 points. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 34 goals and has 75 points. Jordan Staal has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

