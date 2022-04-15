ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AR

These Are the Counties in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6Dajq00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Missouri, a total of 1,584 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 301 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Fayetteville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 379 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area, Madison County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Madison County, AR 379 61 24,627 3,959
2 Benton County, AR 324 839 25,733 66,644
3 McDonald County, MO 294 67 23,450 5,353
4 Washington County, AR 270 617 29,902 68,334

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The United States recently has gone through one of the slowest population growth periods on record. From the 2010 census through the 2020 census, the number of U.S. residents rose only 7.4%, the second lowest rate in American history. Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia had fewer residents in 2020 than they did in 2010. Some […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington, deaths attributable to the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Missouri State
County
Madison County, AR
City
Springdale, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Madison, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Health
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Benton County#Americans#Tota
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Burglary Rate is Soaring

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.  Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Safest States in America for You to Reside

When searching for a property to own, several factors play a huge role in making the final decision. Some factors include the monetary value, the environment, and work distance and opportunities. Perhaps one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing property is the overall safety of the area.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Kentucky Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,891,000 confirmed cases of the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

How South Carolina’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Maryland Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 218,521,227 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 66.8% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy