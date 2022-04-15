ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

These Are the Counties in the Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DZnz00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 635 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 114 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Durham metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Person County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Person County stands at 265 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Durham-Chapel Hill metro area, Person County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Person County, NC 265 104 23,598 9,275
2 Chatham County, NC 156 109 18,295 12,768
3 Durham County, NC 97 298 23,144 70,925
4 Orange County, NC 87 124 18,340 26,215

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Safest States in America for You to Reside

When searching for a property to own, several factors play a huge role in making the final decision. Some factors include the monetary value, the environment, and work distance and opportunities. Perhaps one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing property is the overall safety of the area.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Coronavirus
City
Durham, NC
County
Person County, NC
Durham, NC
Health
Chapel Hill, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Health
Person County, NC
Government
Durham, NC
Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 950,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin metropolitan area, located […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maricopa County, Phoenix area, lead nation in population growth amid pandemic

(The Center Square) – Arizona’s valley region was one of the few major metropolitan areas in the country to grow amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s business closures, remote work, at-home school and other disruptions. On Thursday, the U.S. Census released more detailed data from its annual population estimates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Metro Areas Where the Burglary Rate is Soaring

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, a 7% decline from the previous year.  Most […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

How New Hampshire’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNCT

North Carolina is No. 15 most catfished state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina is the No. 15 most catfished state with 539 victims losing a record $17 million in 2021, up from $14 million in 2020, according to a study released by SocialCatfish.com. The study uses FBI and FTC data released in March and February 2022. Despite government warnings and shows like […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
L. Cane

Florida is Mentioned in List of Best Southern States to Live In

For some people, the pandemic offered the ability to move and live somewhere new. As employers embraced remote work, employees could theoretically live anywhere. And many people chose the southern United States as their new home. A study by United Van Lines indicated that many Americans flocked south in 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Towns Where the Burglary Rate Is Falling the Fastest

Burglary – defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony – is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, resulting in billions of dollars in stolen property.  […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Watauga Democrat

How Much it Costs to House a Family of 4 in North Carolina

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic - hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy