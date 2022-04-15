ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

These Are the Counties in the Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DYvG00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Evansville metropolitan area, which covers parts of Indiana and Kentucky, a total of 1,084 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 344 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Evansville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Warrick County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Warrick County stands at 384 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Evansville metro area, Warrick County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Warrick County, IN 384 238 32,720 20,263
2 Vanderburgh County, IN 347 629 31,586 57,270
3 Henderson County, KY 345 159 29,937 13,812
4 Posey County, IN 227 58 25,534 6,534

Comments / 0

