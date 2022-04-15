ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DX2X00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 1,317 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 360 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Hickory metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Caldwell County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Caldwell County stands at 367 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton metro area, Caldwell County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Caldwell County, NC 367 300 27,134 22,190
2 Catawba County, NC 362 568 30,333 47,541
3 Alexander County, NC 358 133 28,088 10,426
4 Burke County, NC 352 316 27,935 25,061

