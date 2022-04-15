ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

These Are the Counties in the Grand Island, NE Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DW9o00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Grand Island metropolitan area, located in Nebraska, a total of 196 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 231 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Grand Island metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hamilton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hamilton County stands at 261 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Grand Island metro area, Hamilton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hamilton County, NE 261 24 24,515 2,250
2 Howard County, NE 234 15 18,564 1,189
3 Hall County, NE 228 140 26,944 16,528
4 Merrick County, NE 218 17 21,812 1,702

