These Are the Counties in the Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Fort Smith metropolitan area, which covers parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma, a total of 979 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 348 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Fort Smith metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sebastian County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sebastian County stands at 408 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Fort Smith metro area, Sebastian County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Sebastian County, AR 408 520 25,651 32,695 2 Crawford County, AR 395 247 25,328 15,823 3 Sequoyah County, OK 251 104 25,673 10,618 4 Le Flore County, OK 216 108 24,937 12,446

