Greenville, SC

These Are the Counties in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DUOM00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 3,877 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 439 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Greenville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pickens County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pickens County stands at 506 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin metro area, Pickens County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Pickens County, SC 506 621 37,329 45,820
2 Anderson County, SC 502 984 29,453 57,727
3 Laurens County, SC 439 293 27,882 18,600
4 Greenville County, SC 397 1,979 34,546 172,180

