Davenport, IA

These Are the Counties in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DTVd00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa and Illinois, a total of 1,033 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 270 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Davenport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Rock Island County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Rock Island County stands at 328 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island metro area, Rock Island County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Rock Island County, IL 328 477 22,805 33,130
2 Mercer County, IL 299 47 25,527 4,006
3 Henry County, IL 243 120 25,596 12,661
4 Scott County, IA 226 389 23,803 41,009

