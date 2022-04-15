ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

These Are the Counties in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DScu00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 2,678 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 255 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Montcalm County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Montcalm County stands at 331 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area, Montcalm County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Montcalm County, MI 331 209 23,761 15,019
2 Ottawa County, MI 277 786 26,307 74,720
3 Barry County, MI 276 166 23,831 14,312
4 Kent County, MI 236 1,517 25,874 166,405

