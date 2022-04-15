These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 4,107 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 179 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Sacramento metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sacramento County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Sacramento County stands at 197 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade metro area, Sacramento County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Sacramento County, CA 197 2,972 20,133 304,009 2 Placer County, CA 162 616 18,467 70,188 3 Yolo County, CA 145 312 18,505 39,782 4 El Dorado County, CA 111 207 16,055 29,969

