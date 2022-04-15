ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

These Are the Counties in the Rochester, MN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DNSV00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Rochester metropolitan area, located in Minnesota, a total of 238 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 110 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Rochester metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Olmsted County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Olmsted County stands at 116 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Rochester metro area, Olmsted County ranks among the bottom 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Minnesota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Olmsted County, MN 116 177 26,848 41,095
2 Fillmore County, MN 115 24 22,884 4,780
3 Dodge County, MN 102 21 27,582 5,677
4 Wabasha County, MN 74 16 25,907 5,570

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Three Minnesota Towns Ranked Best Places to Live in U.S.

Living in Minnesota most of my life I always think that I have visited most everywhere in the state" . At least the "tourist" places, and I haven't always appreciated what we have in Minnesota, necessarily. Recently, there was a study done talking about the best places to live in...
MINNESOTA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Health
Rochester, MN
Government
Rochester, MN
Coronavirus
Local
Minnesota Health
Olmsted County, MN
Health
Olmsted County, MN
Government
Y-105FM

Are More People Moving To or Moving Away From Minnesota?

Whether it was caused by the pandemic, many people packed up and moved to a new location in 2021. But did more people move to, or away, from Minnesota?. There is no doubt that people were on the move in 2021. The working-from-home phenomenon along with the 'great resignation' that were both spurred by the pandemic in 2020 played major factors in motivating many citizens to find a different place to live last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Top Baby Names In Minnesota And Wisconsin For 2022

When people are picking a name for their child, they want to pick something that gets respect, gives personality, and fits their child. Choosing a name can be difficult, it has become even harder because there are so many more options for character names, musicians, and sports heroes. I hear all kinds of new names pop up, and new spellings of old names.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Geography#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 960,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade metropolitan area, located […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
World War II
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
thecentersquare.com

Minnesota's Walz ranked 31st in nationwide governor report

(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz received two out of five stars for economics policies in a new ranking of U.S. governors. The report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) grades the 50 governors by metrics related to economic freedom. Walz, who’s running for reelection this...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

80+ Unusual Items Hidden In Minnesota Junk Drawers

Every home in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois are hiding one thing. Ok, that's not exactly true. There is a drawer that is hiding a whole bunch of things. Yep...I'm talking about the forbidden topic "the junk drawer". Are you hiding one of these 80+ items in the junk drawer...
MINNESOTA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy