These Are the Counties in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 3,894 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 247 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Milwaukee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Waukesha County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Waukesha County stands at 273 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area, Waukesha County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Waukesha County, WI 273 1,090 28,185 112,424 2 Washington County, WI 253 341 28,266 38,027 3 Milwaukee County, WI 239 2,279 28,220 269,275 4 Ozaukee County, WI 208 184 25,178 22,228

