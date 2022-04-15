ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DHA900 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 429 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 235 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Blacksburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pulaski County stands at 394 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metro area, Pulaski County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Pulaski County, VA 394 135 21,116 7,229
2 Floyd County, VA 300 47 16,290 2,552
3 Giles County, VA 285 48 24,099 4,052
4 Radford City, VA 284 50 27,856 4,911
5 Montgomery County, VA 152 149 19,012 18,631

