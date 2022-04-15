ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DGHQ00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 10,059 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 332 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hernando County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Hernando County stands at 596 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area, Hernando County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Hernando County, FL 596 1,089 23,043 42,098
2 Pasco County, FL 369 1,882 24,003 122,556
3 Pinellas County, FL 347 3,328 22,035 211,065
4 Hillsborough County, FL 273 3,760 27,280 376,164

