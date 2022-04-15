ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Montgomery, AL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DFOh00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Montgomery metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 1,564 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 419 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Montgomery metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lowndes County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Lowndes County stands at 742 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Montgomery metro area, Lowndes County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Lowndes County, AL 742 76 25,488 2,609
2 Elmore County, AL 422 343 28,616 23,240
3 Montgomery County, AL 411 932 24,135 54,773
4 Autauga County, AL 386 213 28,527 15,747

