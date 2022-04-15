ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doniphan County, KS

These Are the Counties in the St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fA6DDdF00 Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the St. Joseph metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 442 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 349 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader St. Joseph metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Doniphan County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Doniphan County stands at 440 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the St. Joseph metro area, Doniphan County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Doniphan County, KS 440 34 31,554 2,441
2 DeKalb County, MO 358 45 17,542 2,204
3 Buchanan County, MO 345 307 25,529 22,740
4 Andrew County, MO 322 56 27,340 4,758

Comments / 0

