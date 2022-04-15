These Are the Counties in the Tallahassee, FL Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus -- more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tallahassee metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 1,044 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 275 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 299 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Tallahassee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Gadsden County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Gadsden County stands at 441 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Tallahassee metro area, Gadsden County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 13, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Gadsden County, FL 441 203 29,231 13,451 2 Jefferson County, FL 432 61 28,082 3,961 3 Wakulla County, FL 392 125 31,198 9,945 4 Leon County, FL 227 655 29,809 85,879

